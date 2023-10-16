What happened to Lexi Thompson at the 2023 Shriners Children's Open? Golfer’s PGA Tour outing explored

Lexi Thompson became the seventh women golfer to compete on the PGA Tour. She made her debut on the men's tour last week at the Shriners Children's Open. She was impressive with her game but failed to make the cut after playing on 36 holes.

Thompson completed the first round on Thursday, October 12, with a score of two over par 73. She started the round with a birdie on the second hole and concluded with a bogey on the 17th followed by a par on the last hole.

Lexi Thompson scored 73 in the first round and 69 in the second. She made a birdie on the first followed by a bogey on the second and a double bogey on the seventh. She carded another bogey on the eighth and a birdie on the ninth followed by a birdie and a bogey on the back nine to score 73.

The American started the second round with two consecutive birdies on the first two holes and then made two more bogeys on the fifth and eighth holes. She started the second half of the game with a bogey on the tenth hole and then added three more birdies on the 11th, 13th and 15th holes to score 69.

"It's an amazing feeling" - Lexi Thompson shares her experience of playing at the 2023 Shriners Children's Open

Thompson had a great outing at the 2023 Shriners Children's Open. Despite missing the cut at the event, she is happy to be a part of the tournament and to compete against men.

In a conversation with the media, Lexi Thompson spoke about her playing experience at the PGA Tour event. She emphasized the competition and how grateful she is. Thompson said (via Sky Sports):

"It's an amazing feeling, not only to have my parents out here to support me, but just to be able to come here and follow my dreams. It's something I wanted to do. I played against my brothers growing up and all the guys were so welcoming, so I'm very grateful for that."

She enjoyed her time with the children at the tournament and labelled it as one of the most unforgettable experiences of her life.

Speaking about the children's support at the tournament, Lexi Thompson said:

"The biggest thing was being out there and seeing those kids and meeting some of the Shriners kids as well. That's what this tournament is all about and what Shriners does is give the opportunity for these kids to live their best life."

The 2023 Shriners Children's Open concluded with the finale on Sunday, October 15. Tom Kim won the tournament after finishing with a score of under 20. He registered a one-stroke lead over Adam Hadwin.