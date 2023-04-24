What happened to Phil Mickelson? A look at the golfer's performance at LIV Golf Adelaide

Phil Mickelson surprised everyone with his performance at the 2023 Masters. He was tied for second place alongside Brooks Koepka. Mickelson, who has been struggling with his game while playing on LIV Golf, turned the tables at a major tournament. After returning from Augusta, he traveled halfway around the world to land in Australia to compete in the fourth LIV Golf event of the year.

LIV Golf Adelaide concluded with 54 holes on Sunday, April 23, with Talor Gooch winning his first event in the series. Phil Mickelson, the HyFlyers captain, is tied for 11th position after playing three rounds of 70-65-69.

The American golfer started the tournament with a double bogey on the second hole. He then sank a birdie on the fourth hole and then two more birdies on the sixth and seventh holes. He made six birdies and two bogeys to wrap it up at 70.

Although he did not have a great start to the tournament, Mickelson bounced back in the second round and birdied eight holes. With a bogey on the third hole, the former Masters winner played the second round of 65.

On Sunday, Phil Mickelson started with a birdie on the second hole and then made eight birdies and two double bogeys in addition to a bogey to secure the 11th position on the leaderboard of LIV Golf Adelaide.

What happened to Phil Mickelson at The Masters?

Phil Mickelson did not have an incredible start to The Masters as well, but he subsequently played the last round of 65 to finish in second place. Brooks Koepka led the tournament in the first three rounds but in the fourth, Jon Rahm came from behind to surpass him and win the second major of his career.

Phil Mickelson entered the final round with an incredible birdie on the second hole. He then made a bogey on the fifth and two more birdies on the sixth and seventh holes.

The three-time Masters winner made eight birdies in the last round to finish at a score of 65.

Phil Mickelson began the competition with a birdie and a bogey in the first round. He shot 71 in the first round. Mickelson, who had a total score of 69 in the second round, went off the track again in the third round, sinking five bogeys. It was worth it, however, to see him come back in the final round of The Masters.

