What happened to Sahith Theegala? Exploring the golfer's forgetful 2023 World Wide Technology Championship outing

Sahith Theegala had a horrible outing on Friday, November 3, as he failed to make a cut at the 2023 World Wide Technology Championship. He shot a 1-under 71 in the second round after shooting a 70 on Thursday. After aggregating a 3-under, he missed the cutline by two strokes.

Theegala started the Friday round with a birdie but then holed a double and a bogey on the third and fourth. He recovered well with three more birdies in the front nine. On the back nine, he sank three birdies, but three more bogeys meant he would finish the round just under par.

Last month, the 25-year-old golfer won the 2023 Fortinet Championship, his first title on the PGA Tour, and finished in the top 20 in all four of his last four starts. The missed cut at El Cardonal will not be affecting him much as he has already secured his PGA Tour card and is exempt from all the Signature events next year.

Camilo Villegas had the two-stroke lead at the World Wide Technology Championship after he shot 64 in two straight rounds. He started the Friday round with an eagle on par 5, hole 1, and sank birdies on the next two holes. He finished the round with six more birdies, including three straight on 16-18. The two bogeys came on the fourth and seventh holes.

Matt Kuchar was at 14 under after consecutive 65s. Stephen Jaeger and Justin Suh were tied for third at 13-under. Both carded 65 on the second day after a 66 in the opening round.

There is a four-way tie between Kramer Hickok, Chesson Hadley, Erik van Rooyen, and Will Gordon for fifth place after 36 holes.

How was Sahith Theegala's performance in the 2022–23 season? The golfer's results explored

Prior to this week, Theegala had made 26 cuts in 30 starts this season, including eight top-10 finishes. Besides the win at Silverado Country Club, he also finished runner-up at the RSM Classic last year. Last December, he also won the QBE Shootout, an unofficial event on the PGA Tour.

Theegala has surged to 29th in the Original World Gold Rankings and is placed 31st in the FedEx Cup standings this season.

Here's a look at Sahith Theegala's performance in the 2022–23 PGA Tour season:

Fortinet Championship: T6

Sanderson Farms Championship: CUT

ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP: T5

THE CJ CUP in South Carolina: T67

Cadence Bank Houston Open: T22

The RSM Classic: T2

QBE Shootout: T1

Sentry Tournament of Champions: 33

The American Express: T54

Farmers Insurance Open: T4

WM Phoenix Open: T39

The Genesis Invitational: T6

Arnold Palmer Invitational: T14

THE PLAYERS Championship: 74

World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play: T31

Masters Tournament: 9

RBC Heritage: T5

Zurich Classic of New Orleans: T23

Wells Fargo Championship: T56

PGA Championship: T40

the Memorial Tournament: T58

RBC Canadian Open: T38

U.S. Open: T27

Travelers Championship: T52

Genesis Scottish Open: CUT

The Open Championship: CUT

3M Open: CUT

FedEx St. Jude Championship: T13

BMW Championship: T15

Fortinet Championship: 1

ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP: T19