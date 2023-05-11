What happened to Zac Blair? Golfer withdraws from the AT&T Byron Nelson, replaced by Robert Garrigus

Zac Blair withdrew from the AT&T Bryson Nelson championship a day before the start of the first round. The American golfer opted not to play in the competition due to undisclosed reasons. He was replaced by Robert Garrigus.

The PGA Tour communication confirmed the news on their Twitter handle. They shared a post saying:

"Zac Blair WD from AT&T Bryson Nelson and is replaced by Garrigus."

Earlier Hank Lebioda withdrew from the tournament citing injury.

The AT&T Bryson Nelson is scheduled to take place this week, starting from May 11 and will run through May 14. The tournament features some of the best golfers around the world, including the 2022 Masters winner, Scottie Scheffler, World No. 17 Tyrrell Hatton, and No. 20 Tom Kim.

However, World No. 10 Jordan Spieth withdrew from the tournament due to a wrist injury. World No.1 Jon Rahm decided not to compete in the tournament. Some of the big names are missing from the field this week, including Rory McIlroy, Patrick Cantlay, and Xander Schauffele.

Here are the top-ranked golfers playing at the 2023 AT&T Bryson Nelson:

Scottie Scheffler (+450 odds)

Tyrrell Hatton (+1400)

Jason Day (+1800)

K.H. Lee (+1800)

Tom Kim (+2000)

Hideki Matsuyama (+2500)

Adam Scott (+3500)

Matt Kuchar (+3500)

Seamus Power (+4500)

Tom Hoge (+5000)

Davis Riley (+5500)

Brandon Wu (+7500)

Scott Stallings (+8000)

Justin Suh (+9000)

Michael Kim (+10000)

Adam Schenk (+10000)

Mackenzie Hughes (+10000)

Cameron Champ (+10000)

Eric Cole (+10000)

Harry Hall (+12500)

Ryan Palmer (+12500)

Luke List (+12500)

Trey Mullinax (+15000)

Zac Blair PGA Tour results

Zac Blair competed in numerous tournaments this season on the PGA Tour. He had last played in the 2023 Wells Fargo Championship, which took place from May 4 to 7. Blair finished in 47th place and took home $51,222 in prize money.

From last November, he played in 10 tournaments with the best finish at the Valspar Championship. He missed the cut in five matches and finished in the top 50 in the rest of the tournaments he played.

Here are the results of the PGA Tournament played by Zac Blair:

May 4-7: Wells Fargo Championship

Position: 47

Prize money: $51,222

March 30-April 2: Valero Texas Open

Position: MC

Prize money: $0

March 16-19: Valspar Championship

Position: 10

Prize money: $181,575

February 23-26: The Honda Classic

Position: 49

Prize money: $20,944

February 2-5: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Position: MC

Prize money: $0

January 25-28: Farmers Insurance Open

Position: MC

Prize money: $0

January 19-22: The American Express

Position: MC

Prize money: $0

January 12-15: Sony Open in Hawaii

Position: 48

Prize money: $20,250

November 17-20: The RSM Classic

Position: 29

Prize money: $51,908

November 10-13: Cadence Bank Houston Open

Position: MC

Prize money: $0

Zac Blair turned professional in 2014. He started his journey with PGA Tour of Latinoamerica and then joined the Korn Ferry Tour before ultimately starting his journey with the PGA Tour.

He has won two professional tournaments and competed in two major tournaments. However, he is yet to win on the PGA Tour.

