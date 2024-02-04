What happens if AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am final round is washed out? All possibilities after event suspended due to weather

The 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am has hit a roadblock going into the final day of the tournament as the weather conditions have become severe enough to stop the game on Sunday. Wyndham Clark was leading the tournament after the first three rounds, before play was suspended.

The Pebble Beach Pro-Am is typically known to face bad weather, and was also delayed last year for the same reason. Due to severe spells of rain, golfers have had to battle an intense weekend of tough golf. From heavy winds to muddy greens, golfers have had a hard time controlling the ball. A total of 12 golf balls have reportedly been lost on the course due to the rough weather.

Now, with heavy rains and gusts of upto 60 mph according to Denver Post, it is not safe for golfers and fans to be on the course. Now that the tournament is unable to start before 1 pm ET on Sunday, the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am has been delayed by one day, and can begin its final round only on Monday.

If the tournament does not begin by 1:15 pm ET on Monday, the tournament would be reduced to 54 holes, and the current leaderboard would be declared as the final positions for the golfers. With that, Wyndham Clark would take first place, Ludvig Aberg second and Matthieu Pavon would finish solo third.

Wyndham Clark sets course record at AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, could win if weather does not improve

Wyndham Clark played a fantastic round of 12-under 60 on Saturday to set the course record for the Pebble Beach Golf Links Course. Speaking about his impressive record on a challenging day due to weather conditions, Clark said via BBC:

"Even if I had shot 59 somewhere, I don't think it would compare to shooting a score like this at one of the most historic golf courses in the world. To keep the pedal down and to stay aggressive mentally was the most impressive thing to myself. Making all those putts was out of the ordinary. It was pretty awesome."

Clark currently leads the tournament and would look forward to taking home $3.6 million of the $20 million prize purse, if the weather conditions do not improve in time.