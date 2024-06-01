“What a horrendous take” – Paige Spiranac defends Barstool’s Trent Ryan as a fan downplays the latter’s achievement of breaking 90

Barstool's Trent Ryan has broken 90. In an episode of Breaking 90 on Fore Play Golf, Trent Ryan aimed to break 90 again. Trent and Frankie Borelli reached RainDance National Golf Course in Windsor, Colorado. It is a par 72 course and is 8463 yards.

At the end of the video, Trent was seen successfully breaking 90 by scoring 88 in the Colorado course. Trent's journey to break 90 has been documented through Barstool's "Fore Play" podcast. In several videos, Trent Ryan has shown the struggles of a golfer and his quest to break 90. TaylorMade's social media account congratulated Trent in a post on X. The post read:

"TRENT DADDY HAS BROKEN 90.Congratulations on this epic milestone in your golfing career, @BarstoolTrent!"

Soon after the tweet, a fan named Jake Hower quoted the tweet and critiqued TaylorMade, downplaying Trent's achievement. He wrote:

"There's a tour, filled with the best golfers on the planet. Taking golf around the world. Eager & willing to collaborate & produce world class content. Instead of working with these superstars, golf's largest brand is celebrating someone breaking 90. We live in a clown world?"

Several users trolled the user for downplaying Trent's achievement. Former professional golfer Paige Spiranac also came to Trent's defense and commented:

"What a horrendous take"

Several X users supported Paige Spiranac. Some appreciated the marketing campaign of TaylorMade while others said that Trent Ryan was their spirit animal.

"God forbid an average golfer improves his play. Not on Jake's watch," one fan wrote.

"Agreed. Let’s celebrate matures milestones. What a great marketing campaign," another fan commented.

"Trent is my spirit animal. I can't wait to see him continue to improve," another fan replied.

How did Trent Ryan break 90?

In the episode of Breaking 90 on Fore Play Golf, Trent detailed how he spent several days training with his swing coach, John Tillery, in Georgia, hoping to break 90. Trent also shared how he struggled with putting. He said (via Fore Play Golf):

"If you watched the last episode, putting was a big problem I got a few problems but putting is definitely one of them." (0:23-0.29)

Trent started the 18 holes on a good note with an even par. He made two even pars on first and eighth holes on the front nine. He followed it with three even pars on the 12th, 16th, and 17th holes on the back nine. He finished on a high with a birdie on the 18th hole to score 88.

Let's take a look at Trent Ryan's performance on the 18 holes at RainDance National Golf Course in Windsor, Colorado:

Hole 1

Par: 4

Score: 4

Hole 2

Par: 5

Score: 6

Hole 3

Par: 4

Score: 5

Hole 4

Par: 4

Score: 6

Hole 5

Par: 4

Score: 5

Hole 6

Par: 3

Score: 4

Hole 7

Par: 5

Score: 6

Hole 8

Par: 3

Score: 3

Hole 9

Par: 4

Score: 5

Hole 10

Par: 4

Score: 5

Hole 11

Par: 4

Score: 6

Hole 12

Par: 3

Score: 3

Hole 13

Par: 5

Score: 6

Hole 14

Par: 3

Score: 5

Hole 15

Par: 4

Score: 7

Hole 16

Par: 5

Score: 5

Hole 17

Par: 3

Score: 3

Hole 18

Par: 5

Score: 4