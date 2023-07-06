What is inside Ludvig Aberg's bag at the John Deere Classic 2023? Golfer’s WITB explored        

Rising star Ludvig Aberg is set to compete at the 2023 John Deere Classic, which will take place this week from July 6-9 at the TPC Deere Run. The tournament will start with the inaugural round on Thursday, July 6.

This week's lineup includes top-ranked golfers such as Denny McCarthy and JT Poston, as well as rising stars such as Aberg and Davis Thompson.

Aberg, who turned pro in 2023, has performed well in his past few outings. His best finish was recorded at Arnold Palmer Invitational and Travelers Championship when he finished in 24th place.

Ludvig Aberg will use Titleist equipment at the 2023 John Deere Classic. Most of the equipment is from Titleist, while his driver is from Odyssey.

He carries three different wedges from Titleist Vokey-60 degrees option, including a higher-bounce V grind, a mid-bounce M grind, and a low-bounce T grind. Speaking of his equipment, Aberg said via PGA Tour:

“If it’s a little bit firmer, I like a little bit less bounce,” Aberg explains. “If it’s softer, you need a little bit more bounce, and also depending on the bunkers. Normally my go-to is a 60-V, because I like the sole of it. It’s similar to the 60-08 (bounce) M. In a given week, I go between these two. Sometimes I have the T, as well. It’s not in my bag right now, but it’s a little bit sharper leading edge and digs a little bit more.”

Speaking of his putter, Ludvig Aberg went on to say:

“It’s pretty simple, I don’t like to change a whole lot. So you’re probably not going to see me change too much in the bag in the future, either… I don’t like to change too much, but sometimes you have to. You get a little bit stronger or want to see different flights or whatever.”

Here is a complete list of Ludvig Aberg's bag:

Driver

Specification: Titleist TSR2 (9 degrees)

Shaft: Fujikura Ventus TR Black 6X

3-wood

Specification: Titleist TSR2 (15 degrees)

Shaft: Fujikura Ventus TR Blue

Hybrid

Specification: Titleist TSR3 (19 degrees)

Shaft: Graphite Design Tour AD-DI 95 Hybrid X-Flex

Irons

Specification: Titleist T-MB 718 (2 iron), Titleist T100 (3-PW)

Wedges

Specification: Titleist Vokey SM9 (50, 54, 60 degrees) all with KBS Tour 130 X shafts

Putter

Specification: Odyssey Works Versa #1

Ball

Specification: Titleist 2023 Pro V1x

Shoes

Specification: Adidas ZG23

Ludvig Aberg's PGA Tour result

Ludvig Aberg debuted on the PGA Tour at the Dubai Dessert Classic, finishing in 70th place. He went on to finish 24th at the Arnold Palmer Invitational Open and 61st at the Valspar Championship.

He subsequently competed in the Canadian Open, finishing 25th, the Travellers Championship and the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing 24th and 40th, respectively.

PGA TOUR @PGATOUR A look inside Ludvig Aberg's bag ahead of @JDClassic A look inside Ludvig Aberg's bag ahead of @JDClassic 👀

Here is the result of all the PGA Tour events Ludvig Aberg played in 2023:

Dubai Desert Classic

Position: T70

Arnold Palmer Invitational Open

Position: T24

Valspar Championship

Position: T61

Canadian Open

Position: T25

Travelers Championship

Position: T24

Rocket Mortgage Classic

Position: T40

