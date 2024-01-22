What is inside The American Express 2024 winner Nick Dunlap’s bag? Amateur’s WITB explored

Amateur golfer Nick Dunlap became the youngest golfer to win on the PGA Tour since 1910 on Sunday, January 21. The 20-year-old golfer shot a round of 70 in the final round of The American Express 2024 to register a one-stroke victory over Christiaan Bezuidenhout, who finished with a score of under 28.

Nick Dunlap played with TaylorMade golf gear at last week's tournament. He played with TaylorMade's driver; his irons are of Srixon and his putter is from Odyssey.

Dunlap used a TaylorMade Qi10 LS with 9 degrees to win The American Express. He used a Project X Hzrdus smoke green 60 TX shaft with his TaylorMade driver. His wedges were also from TaylorMade. He had TaylorMade MG3 (48 degrees) and TaylorMade MG4 (52, 56, and 60 degrees) wedges in his bag. He used the wedges with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 shafts.

Here is the list of the equipment Nick Dunlap used at The American Express 2024 (as per Golf Week):

Driver: TaylorMade Qi10 LS (9 degrees)

Specification: Project X HZRDUS Smoke Green 60 TX shaft

Fairway Wood: Ping G425 LST (14.5 degrees)

Specification: Mitsubishi Tensei AV Raw White 85 TX shaft

Irons: Srixon ZX Utility (3)

Specification: Project X HZRDUS Black 105 6.5 shaft, TaylorMade P•7MC (4-9), with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 shafts

Wedges: TaylorMade MG3 (48 degrees), TaylorMade MG4 (52, 56, 60 degrees)

Specification: True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 shafts

Putter

Specification: Odyssey O-Works #7 Tank

Ball

Specification: Titleist Pro V1

Grips

Specification: Golf Pride Tour Velvet Cord

"Nothing like I've ever felt"- Nick Dunlap on his victory at The American Express 2024

Nick Dunlap played amazingly at The American Express to win his maiden PGA Tour event. He shot three rounds of under 70 including two bogey-free rounds. His worst, however, came on Sunday, January 21, when he shot a round of 70.

After his victory, Dunlap opened up about his performance at the tournament. He said (via CBS Sports):

"Nothing like I've ever felt. It was so cool to be out here and experience this as an amateur. Whether I had made that or missed that (last putt), if you would have told me (on) Wednesday night I would have a putt to win this golf tournament, I wouldn’t believe you.”

Despite his win, Dunlap did not collect FedEx Cup points or prize money due to his amateur status. But after winning at The American Express, he can now play on the PGA Tour until 2026, or he can go back to college and play in amateur competitions.

Dunlap stated that he hadn't decided on his future yet. In his conversation with the media, he said (via CBS Sports):

“I have no idea, I really don’t. It’s really cool to have that opportunity in the first place. Starting the week, if you would have said, ‘Hey, in five days you’re going to have a PGA Tour card, or an opportunity for two years,’ I would have looked at you sideways. But that’s something that it doesn’t just affect me. It affects a lot of people - Coach back there, and my teammates - and it’s a conversation I need to have with a lot of people before I make that decision.”

It is important to note that Nick Dunlap has tied the record set by legendary golfer Tiger Woods by becoming just the second player in history to win both the US Junior Amateur and US Amateur championships.