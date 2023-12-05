“What a joke this system is” – Fans react to Tiger Woods vaulting over 400 OWGR spots after finishing 18th at the Hero World Challenge

Fans slammed the Official World Golf Ranking System as Tiger Woods jumped over 400 spots in the ranking after finishing in 18th place at the 2023 Hero World Challenge. Woods made an astronomical leap in the rankings following last week's tournament, despite finishing third from the bottom on the leaderboard.

The former World No. 1 witnessed a tremendous fall in his ranking in the last two years. He competed in only a handful of tournaments during that time because of injuries and surgeries.

Woods has since returned to action and his performance at the Hero World Challenge was enough to see him jump from the 1328th position to the 898th in the OWGR.

LIV Golf Nation recently tweeted about the sudden increase in Tiger Woods' world ranking, with a caption stating:

"Tiger Woods jumped 430 spots in the "Official World Golf Rankings" from 1328 to 898 this week. What did Tiger do for this astronomical increase in OWGR points Tiger finished 18th out of 20 in a no-cut tournament hosted by himself."

Some users took to the reply section to criticize the ranking system, with one commenting:

"What a joke this system is…"

Another user supported Woods and commented:

"He went and played. Yeah all 4 (four), not (fore) 3 rounds and walked. He will win another tournament next year (not a major) but come on he is the GOAT"

"Well when it’s 20 of the best players in the world it helps," commented another fan.

Here are some more fan reactions:

"I’ve come a long way" - Tiger Woods on his performance at the 2023 Hero World Challenge

Woods put forward a decent performance at the 2023 Hero World Challenge last week. It was his first outing since the Masters in April, after which Woods underwent subtalar fusion surgery.

The 47-year-old finished in 18th place after playing on the 72 holes of the Albany Golf Course in the Bahamas. He had a tough start to the game but still managed to settle for an even-par score, finishing ahead of Wyndham Clark and Will Zalatoris.

Speaking about his performance with Golf Channel, Woods said:

"I think I’ve come a long way from being a little bit rusty to playing four days and knocking off a lot of rust, which was great. The physicality of actually playing and competing again – I haven’t done this in a while.

"It was nice to get out there with the guys and have some fun and compete. I just wish I could have played a little bit cleaner but there’s always next time."

Tiger Woods has also confirmed his return to next week's PNC Championship. He will compete at the tournament for the fourth consecutive year with his son, Charlie. The father-son tournament will start with the initial round on Friday, December 14, and conclude on Sunday, December 17 at the Ritz Carlton Golf Course