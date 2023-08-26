What is Jordan Spieth’s Ryder Cup record? Exploring his past performances and more

Jordan Spieth is currently playing at the East Lake Golf Course in the ongoing 2023 Tour Championship. Although he hadn't been playing up to his standard after the end of the first two rounds, he is likely to optimize his play the most entering the weekend.

After the final FedEx Cup playoff event concludes, the focus will shift to next month's mega event, the 2023 Ryder Cup. Spieth, who stands in seventh position in the US team rankings, will definitely be eying one of the six Captain's picks that Zach Johnson will announce on August 29.

Jordan Spieth has been part of the US team four times in his career. In fact, he was twice part of the team when they won in 2016 and 2021.

He has played 18 matches in the Ryder Cup so far. His wins, losses, and halves records are 8-7-3. However, he has not win the singles matches even once till now.

In the 2014 edition of the prestigious biennial event, Speith had a 2-1-1 finish (W-L-H). He lost the singles match against Graeme McDowell on that occasion.

Later on, in the 2016 edition, he had a 3-1-1 finish (W-L-H). On day three, he was defeated by Henrick Stenson in the singles match.

Jordan Speith at the 2018 Ryder Cup (via Getty Images)

In the Ryder Cup 2018, he finished with a record of 3-2-0 (W-L-H). Jordan Spieth started his campaign with a win in Four Balls over Paul Casey and Tyrrell Hatton, but followed it with a loss against Francesco Molinari and Tommy Fleetwood in Foursomes.

His last appearance at the biennial event was somewhat disastrous. He finished with a 1-2-1 record (W-L-H). He was halved by Fleetwood in the singles match and while partnering with Justin Thomas, he won only the Foursome match against Viktor Hovland and Bernd Wiesberger.

How has Jordan Spieth performed on the PGA Tour so far?

The Texas-born golfer has played a total of 258 tournaments on the leading American Tour. He has made the cuts in 214 appearances and missed them only 44 times.

His first win on the PGA Tour came at the 2013 John Deere Classic. After shooting four rounds of 70-65-65-65, he was tied with David Hearn and Zach Johnson and later on, defeated them in the playoff.

Spieth has won 13 events on the Tour. He had finished in the top 10 on the leaderboard 86 times. Out of which, 53 have been top 5 finishes. He has also finished as the runner-up 18 times in his career so far.

The American golfer has also won three major titles, the Masters and the US Open in 2015, and The Open Championship in 2017. Spieth is just shy of a single PGA Championship win to complete his career Grand Slam.

The winner of the 2015 FedEx Cup has accumulated a whopping total of $60,009,379 as on-course earnings on the PGA Tour.