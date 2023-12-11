“What a load of pretentious c**p” – Fans react to Greg Norman’s ‘partnership’ comment on Jon Rahm joining LIV Golf

Greg Norman, CEO of LIV Golf, has come under fire from golf fans for his assertion that Jon Rahm joined the Saudi Arabian circuit as a "partner" to promote the development of golf. In a recent interview, Norman revealed that he talked in-depth with the Spanish golfer about his transfer to LIV Golf.

Norman disclosed that he had discussed the series with Rahm, outlining its benefits and emphasizing that he would need to participate in limited tournaments and that he would be joining the series as a family member. The CEO of LIV Golf referred to the agreement with Rahm as a "partnership".

Greg Norman's comment regarding Jon Rahm was posted by Flushing It Golf on its X (formerly Twitter) account, along with the following caption:

"Greg Norman on Jon Rahm joining LIV: “One word that resonated with him from me was ‘partnership’. I said to him right from the beginning, when I first met him a month or two ago in Arizona. My final statement to him I said ‘Jon, I just want you to sit back when I leave and I want you and Kelley to think about this.

On any tour we’re a past serenity, we play our finite time period, we’re great players, execute for a short period of time, 15 years, 13 years, 17 years, whatever it is and then you’re done. No institutional tour invests in you. With LIV, you’re joining a family and you’re going to have a partnership with us across the board."

Fans were quick to slam Norman and said that LIV Golf has only one thing to offer its players and that is money. One user commented:

"What a load of pretentious crap. If they weren't offering the big bucks all of those pros would have told him to shove it because apart from the money LIV got nothing to offer."

"Word salad. He was bought," commented another fan.

"For the people mad at Rahm leaving for Liv… if a competitor came to you and offered you ten or twenty times what you make now at your job every single one of you are taking that money lol. Y’all would learn to like the Saudis real fast once they show you the money haha," wrote another user.

"Obviously, [money] is a factor"- Jon Rahm says about his decision to join LIV Golf

The Saudi-funded LIV Golf has reportedly offered the 29-year-old Spanish golfer a $566.4 million contract. Nonetheless, Rahm acknowledged last week in an interview with Fox News that while money played a role in his decision-making, other factors also played a part.

The 2023 Masters winner acknowledged that the series-team format had impressed him. Rahm said (via Fox News):

"Obviously, [money] is a factor and it's an important one in this decision. The love of the game and wanting to grow it in a global market. Being part of the team. Being a captain. Hopefully being a leader to team-mates. It makes me want to work harder than I have done now to actually prove myself."

Jon Rahm is expected to begin the upcoming LIV Golf season in February. He will play in the Mayakoba tournament, which is scheduled for El Cameleon Golf Course from February 2-4.