What is Megha Ganne’s ethnicity? 2025 Augusta Women’s Amateur star’s background explored

Megha Ganne is turning heads with her recent performance at the 2025 Augusta National Women's Amateur. The golfer from Stanford has yet to miss the cut at the ANWA for the past two years. Although The Masters Tournament is a week away, Ganne is keeping the fans focused at Augusta.

Ad

She is a passionate golfer who's currently ranked 12th in the World Amateur Rankings leaderboard. Her initial choice was tennis or swimming, however, Megha Ganne chose to play golf when she was just 12 years of age. The golfer is of Indian ethnicity, hailing from Long Branch, New Jersey is currently a Stanford Sophomore.

Ganne grew up under the guidance of her parents, Sudha and Hari Ganne. Her parents are Indian, with Sudha being an endocrinologist and Hari being an IT businessman. After setting her eyes on the sport at the age of 12, Ganne started competing in golf tournaments.

Ad

Trending

At just 17 years of age, Megha Ganne qualified for the 2021 U.S. Women's Open Tournament. After round 1, she was one of the leading players, and after the final round, she finished at T14.

Ganne was the leading amateur player of the prestigious LPGA Tour major championship at The Olympic Club in 2021. The amateur golfer earned the prestigious 2021 AJGA Girls Player of the Year honours. Megha Ganne also represented Team U.S.A. when they won the 2022 Curtis Cup.

Ad

In the same year, the American professional golfer joined Stanford University back. Last year, Ganne was instrumental behind Stanford's win in the NCAA Division I Women's Golf Championship. Megha Ganne topped the Nanea Invitational this season, with two wins and 10 top-10 finishes.

Considering her missing the cuts at the 2021 and 2022, Ganne might not have a solid record at Augusta till now. Her best place at ANWA is from 2023, when she ranked ninth on the leaderboard. This year, she is currently standing at the top, with a total of 9-under 63 after the opening round.

Ad

Megha Ganne’s coach once praised the golfer

Katie Rudolph has been the coach of this talented amateur golfer for at least nine years. The COO and instructor of The First Tee of Metropolitan New York once talked about Ganne’s future in the sport.

It was the second day of Megha Ganne at the 2021 U.S. Women's Open, and Rudolph talked about her confidence in her student. She said, as quoted by Golf Digest 75:

Ad

"I’ve been calling her ‘the best player in the world’ since she was 7. I believed it... People used to laugh at me. I would tell anyone who would listen for the last 10 years—she’s going to be the best player in the world. She’s had the potential for a long time."

Ad

Talking about Megha Ganne’s future in golf, Rudolph had some words of assurance:

"A lot of people are looking at this and going, Wow. We’re looking at it and saying, This makes sense. We’re heading in the right direction."

Ganne is currently competing in the Champions Retreat at Augusta National. Last year, she tied for 20th place on the ANWA leaderboard, with a total score of 220 (R1= 70, R2= 74, R3= 76).

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback