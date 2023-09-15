What is Nelly Korda’s favorite swing thought? Ace golfer shares 

Nelly Korda is one of the top women golfers in the recent time. She has won seven titles on the PGA Tour, including a Major at the 2021 Women's PGA Championship. She also won a gold medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, competing in the women's individual golf event.

Recently TaylorMade Golf shared a video on X (formerly Twitter) in which the Florida golfer shared her favorite swing thought. She also explained the reason why she likes it.

"I think my favorite swing thought is actually shoulder to chin because I typically get a little long with my swing and it just makes me, 'I need to turn my downswing,'" Korda said.

How has Nelly Korda performed in 2023 so far? Exploring the LPGA golfer's leaderboard standings and earnings

The 25-year-old American golfer has played 14 tournaments in the 2023 season on the LPGA Tour so far. Although she is currently ranked third in the Rolex Women's World Golf Rankings, Korda claimed to No. 1 spot for some time in April and in July.

Nelly Korda started her 2023 season with a blistering performance at the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions. She finished fourth on the leaderboard and earned a paycheck of $99,457.

The Florida-born golfer recorded her third consecutive top-10 finish at the HSBC Women's World Championship. She finished runner-up to Jin Young Ko, who won the event by a margin of two strokes.

In all the five Majors this season, Nelly Korda missed the cut only at the KPMG Women's PGA Championship. She finished in the top 10 in two of them, third at the Chevron Championship, and tied ninth at the Amundi Evian Championship.

Overall, she was in the top 10 seven times. Apart from her two missed cuts, one of Korda's substandard performances came at the U.S. Women's Open, where she finished T64.

She was last seen at the Portland Classic at the Columbia Edgewater Macan Course. She finished on the T14 spot on the leaderboard.

Following are the leaderboard standings and earnings of Nelly Korda in the 2023 LPGA Tour season:

Overall, Nelly Korda has earned $1,153,676 as on-course earnings in the 2023 LPGA Tour season. She is currently 11th on the Race to CME Globe rankings and has 1,387 points.