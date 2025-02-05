What is new in the scoring system for LIV Golf Team Events? Change explored

LIV Golf has added a dramatic new twist to the league for the upcoming season by making a change in the scoring system. This update has been introduced to increase "volatility" on the team leaderboard.

LIV Golf will hold three-day events this season, and for the first time, all four scores will count in each round for every team. This adjustment will likely shake up the standings and add pressure on each golfer throughout an event. The team with the lowest total score will win the title.

LIV Golf recently unveiled their 2025 playing format on their website. The statement further elaborated into the finer details of the scoring system.

"At each event, the top 24 golfers on the leaderboard from the field of 54 players will earn points. The winner will take a 40-point haul, second place gets 30 and third 24. For the remainder it’s a sliding scale of scores down to 21st to 24th place, who earn one point each,"

The breakaway league features a team format. The statement further explained how the teams will be awarded points.

"For the team competition, the top eight earn points with 32 for the top team, 24 for the runners up and 16 for third place. Again, there’s a sliding scale of points awarded down to 8th place which gets one point,"

LIV Golf will host its Individual Championship and Team Championship events per usual. Last season, league rookie Jon Rahm and Bryson DeChambeau's Crushers GC had won the respective titles.

This announcement of the 2025 playing format comes ahead of the league's season-opener in Riyadh that will take place from February 6 to 8, 2025. The Saudi-backed circuit will travel to 14 destinations this year.

What is the 2025 LIV Golf schedule?

Here's the 2025 LIV Golf schedule:

Feb. 6-8: Riyadh Golf Club, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

Feb. 14-16: The Grange Golf Club, Adelaide, Australia

March 7-9: Hong Kong Golf Club at Fanling, Hong Kong

March 14-16: Sentosa Golf Club, Singapore

April 4-6: Trump National Doral Miami, Florida

April 25-27: Club de Golf Chapultepec, Mexico City

May 2-4: Jack Nicklaus Golf Course, Korea

June 6-8: Robert Trent Jones Golf Club, Gainesville, Virginia

June 27-29: Maridoe Golf Club, Dallas, Texas

July 11-13: Valderrama Golf Club, Andalucia, Spain

July 25-27: JCB Golf and Country Club, Rocester, England

Aug. 8-10: Bolingbrook Golf Club, Bolingbrook, Illinois

Aug. 15-17: Individual Championship, Chatham Hills Golf Club, Westfield, Indiana

Aug. 22-24: Team Championship, The Cardinal at Saint John’s Resort, Plymouth, Michigan

