What is the PGA Tour Courage Award? Gary Woodland’s incredible feat explained

The PGA Tour has named Gary Woodland as the recipient of the PGA Tour Courage Award. This award recognizes people in the world of golf who have displayed extraordinary perseverance and courage.

The PGA Tour Courage Award was established in 2012. It is given to a person who has demonstrated commendable resilience in the face of difficult challenges while positively impacting the game of golf. The award recipient is usually someone who has overcome a personal tragedy, loss, serious injury, or illness.

The four-time PGA Tour winner Gary Woodland underwent brain surgery in September 2023. He resumed competition shortly after, in January 2024.

Woodland accepted the award on Wednesday, February 26, at the PGA National ahead of the 2025 Cognizant Classic. PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan commended Woodland’s journey, calling it "miraculous".

“Gary’s journey has been well documented, and the fact that he has overcome so many challenges associated with his initial diagnosis is nothing short of miraculous. We are so proud to honor him with the PGA Tour Courage Award recognizing his relentless spirit and his willingness to share his story and inspire others,” Monahan said in a press release (via Golfweek)

The PGA Tour Courage Award includes a $25,000 contribution to any charity of the recipient’s choice. Per Woodland’s wishes, Champion Charities, a charity dedicated to fighting brain diseases, will receive the contribution.

Woodland is the seventh recipient of the award since it was established. Here’s a complete list of the award recipients through the years:

Gary Woodland (2025)

Chris Kirk (2023)

D. J. Gregory (2022)

Morgan Hoffman (2020)

Gene Sauers (2017)

Jarrod Lyle (2015)

Erik Compton (2013)

“I’m getting my life back”: PGA Tour Courage Award recipient Gary Woodland

After receiving the award, the PGA Tour Courage Award recipient Gary Woodland shared the moving story of his craniotomy and his road to recovery. As Woodland spoke, he was filled with emotion, often needing to pause and wipe away tears.

The 40-year-old PGA Tour player shared that although his journey was difficult, he could return to the greens because of the people around him.

“It's been a hard journey for me. The last couple years has been really hard. Receiving this is a testament to the people around me because there's no way, one, I'd be back playing, or no way I'd be sitting here today if it wasn't for them," Woodland said (via The Palm Beach Post)

“I'm getting my life back… I'm starting to regain some confidence that I lost for a couple years of battling through things. I'm starting to see shots again. I'm starting to be able to work the golf ball like I have for a long time… I believe my best golf is ahead of me,” he added.

Gary Woodland has competed in four PGA Tour events this year. He played in the Sony Open in Hawaii, AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, WM Phoenix Open, and The Genesis Invitational. He is expected to also tee off at the upcoming Cognizant Classic.

