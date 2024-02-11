What is the purse of 2024 WM Phoenix Open? Prize money payout for each golfer explored 

The 2024 WM Phoenix Open is currently underway at the TPC Scottdale Golf Course in Arizona. The tournament has already faced its fair share of issues, mostly due to poor weather conditions. The first day of the tournament was cut short due to darkness, causing day 1 to spill over to day 2.

The third day of the tournament has also been delayed, and golfers might be looking at playing 30 holes on day 4 if they want to finish the WM Phoenix Open on time. The WM Phoenix Open might just end in the middle of the Super Bowl weekend due to the frosty weather conditions.

Sahith Theegala is currently leading in the middle of the third round of the tournament, with a score of 13 under par. Day 2 leaders Andrew Novak and Nick Taylor did not retain their positions at the top of the leaderboard, and currently remain tied for second place.

The tournament was a tough weekend for golfers, but the prize purse of $8.8 million will hopefully make it worthwhile.

Prize money payouts for 2024 WM Phoenix Open

Back-to-back winner and defending champion Scottie Scheffler is currently sitting in T2, and is in a good place to win the trophy for a record-breaking third time in a row. If he were to do so, he would take home $1.58 million, while the runner-up would win $959,200.

Following is the full prize money payout for the WM Phoenix Open (via the PGA Tour):

$1,584,000.00 $959,200.00 $607,200.00 $431,200.00 $360,800.00 $319,000.00 $297,000.00 $275,000.00 $257,400.00 $239,800.00 $222,200.00 $204,600.00 $187,000.00 $169,400.00 $160,600.00 $151,800.00 $143,000.00 $134,200.00 $125,400.00 $116,600.00 $107,800.00 $99,000.00 $91,960.00 $84,920.00 $77,880.00 $70,840.00 $68,200.00 $65,560.00 $62,920.00 $60,280.00 $57,640.00 $55,000.00 $52,360.00 $50,160.00 $47,960.00 $45,760.00 $43,560.00 $41,800.00 $40,040.00 $38,280.00 $36,520.00 $34,760.00 $33,000.00 $31,240.00 $29,480.00 $27,720.00 $25,960.00 $24,552.00 $23,320.00 $22,616.00 $22,088.00 $21,560.00 $21,208.00 $20,856.00 $20,680.00 $20,504.00 $20,328.00 $20,152.00 $19,976.00 $19,800.00 $19,624.00 $19,448.00 $19,272.00 $19,096.00 $18,920.00 $18,744.00 $18,568.00 $18,392.00 $18,216.00 $18,040.00 $17,864.00 $17,688.00 $17,512.00 $17,336.00 $17,160.00 $16,984.00 $16,808.00 $16,632.00 $16,456.00 $16,280.00 $16,104.00 $15,928.00 $15,752.00 $15,576.00 $15,400.00 $15,224.00 $15,048.00 $14,872.00 $14,696.00 $14,520.00

The tournament has not been delayed to Monday since 2011. However, with Sunday morning also beginning with a frost delay, there is high chance that the tournament might be extended by one day.