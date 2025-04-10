“What a putt”; “Need to see him in a green jacket” - Fans predict their 2025 Masters winner after Collin Morikawa’s act of genius

In the first round at the 2025 Masters, Collin Morikawa made a brilliant eagle putt which sent fans marveling at the shot on Thursday. His strong start has even led some to predict that he would finally win the tournament. Fans of golf worldwide are glued to all the action at the 2025 Masters Tournament, waiting to see who will claim the title this year.

Morikawa has won six events on the PGA Tour and four on the European Tour. He is a two-time major championship winner who claimed the title in the 2020 PGA Championship and the 2021 Open Championship. He has yet to lift a trophy at the Masters after finishing T3 last year.

The American golfer eagled the 13th hole of the iconic Augusta National, which placed him at three-under. The video of Collin Morikawa’s fascinating shot was posted by ESPN on X.

Watch the video here:

A fan reacted to the remarkable shot, saying:

“What a putt.”

Another fan commented:

“Need to see him in the green jacket.”

Here are some reactions of the fans praising Morikawa's genius act:

“He’s winning it all,” one user commented.

“He’s winning. +1600 was so free,” another user confidently remarked.

“Collin making moves. Gotta love it,” yet another user added.

“Beautiful shot,” a user agreed.

This is Morikawa’s sixth start at the Masters. He has had stellar results at Augusta with three consecutive top-10 finishes in the last three years.

Last year, Collin Morikawa was seven strokes short of winning the Masters Tournament. He finished at T3 with a score of four-under and was tied with Tommy Fleetwood and Max Homa. World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler dominated with 11-under.

The year before that, the Las Vegas resident finished in T10 with four-under, and in 2022, he placed fifth. Interestingly, he has never missed the cut line at the Masters Tournament.

How has Collin Morikawa performed this year?

Collin Morikawa has had a great year so far, with three top-10 and two top-20 finishes. He started the year with seven birdies and one bogey in the final round of The Sentry, which placed him in second position. He was three strokes short of winning the tournament.

Following The Sentry, he saw his worst finishes so far at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and the Genesis Invitational with T17 in both tournaments.

Despite the minor setback, Collin Morikawa seemed determined to pick up the pace as he headed into the prestigious Arnold Palmer Invitational, where he narrowly missed the trophy. He placed second and was just one stroke behind Russell Henley, who won.

From the Arnold Palmer Bay Hill Club & Lodge, the 28-year-old charged into TPC Sawgrass for the Players Championship. After two bogeys and five birdies in the final round of the Players, Collin Morikawa landed at T10 in a tie with David Thompson.

