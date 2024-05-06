“What a rip off”, “Golf is expensive enough” – Fans sound off on Tiger Woods’ Sun Day Red ‘All Things Red’ Collection for ‘ridiculous’ pricing 

Fans have voiced their opinions on Tiger Woods' Sun Day Red's latest "All Things Red" collection. The American golfer launched his own clothing brand in collaboration with TaylorMade earlier this year.

The Sun Day Red products became available for the public to purchase on May 1, and the company recently unveiled its exclusive "All Things Red" collection.The collection features 36 items in red and black colors, including polos, pants, T-shirts, caps, ball markers, and other items, with prices ranging from $40 to $165.

Twelegion shared the rates of Sun Day Red's "All Things Red" collection on its X (formerly Twitter) account, with the caption:

"#NEW: @SunDayRed launches their ‘All Things Red’ Collection featuring polos from $120-150 USD, Mocks from $125-150, Pants from $165, Tee shirts from $70, Ball markers from $50, Hats from $40. Will you be picking anything up?"

However, fans were not satisfied with the rates and shared their disappointment in the comments section of the post.

"No. What a rip off," wrote a fan.

Another user suggested making these clothes more affordable.

"Golf is expensive enough. Clubs, balls, greens fees. . . Make the clothes affordable, for all! TW doesn’t really need more $," commented another fan.

Yet another fan expressed disappointment with the Sun Day Red logo and labelled the prices of the products as "laughable." However, the fan appreciated the designs of the outfits, stating that they were better than Jason Day's.

"None of this hyper minimalist logo design is worth it. You can like Tiger all you want, but these prices are laughable. Better than Jason Day’s outfits at least," jotted another fan.

Day signed a deal with Malbon Golf earlier this year. The outfits were said to resemble more of a 90s look, and fans trolled the Aussie golfer on social media.

Here are more fans reactions:

Rates of Tiger Woods' "All Things Red" collection

Tiger Woods' company, Sun Day Red, has launched its "All Things Red" collection, which includes hats, T-shirts, pants, and polos. The brand's 3D Knit Lightweight Crew is priced at $150.00, while the long-sleeved Dark Nebula T-shirt costs $85. The hats are priced at $40, while the ball marker is priced at $50.

Here are the prices of "All Things Red" collection, as per the official website of Sun Day Red:

3D Knit Lightweight Crew - $150.00

Cypress Fitted Vent Hat - $50.00

Long Sleeve Dark Nebula T-Shirt - $85.00

Cypress Tour Towel - $55.00

7.5" Dynam Woven Short - $135.00

Cypress T-Shirt - $70.00

Fermi Mock - $125.00

Dynam Slim Pant - $165.00

SunDay T-Shirt - $70.00

3D Knit Polo - $150.00

Hibrid Hat - $40.00

Perforated Snapback Hat - $40.00

Limited Edition Ball Marker I - $50.00

Short Sleeve Dark Nebula T-Shirt - $70.00

Jupiter Vent Hat - $40.00

Dynam Classic Pant - $165.00

Jupiter Mid Hat - $50.00

Long Sleeve Dark Matter T-Shirt - $85.00

Jupiter Mid Icon Hat - $40.00

9" Dynam Woven Short - $135.00

Delta PQ Polo - $120.00

It's important to note that Tiger Woods is best known for wearing red on Sundays, and his exclusive collection reflects this long-standing tradition.

Prior to his "All Things Red" collection, Woods unveiled his 2024 PGA Championship collection titled "The Hunt." Woods is set to compete in the upcoming Major next week, donning clothes from "The Hunt" collection.