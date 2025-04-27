What Rory McIlroy did during the '90-minute break’ that helped him make the Eagle putt at Zurich Classic

Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry reached the 18th green on Saturday at the Zurich Classic before being pulled off the course due to a weather delay. After the break, they returned to complete one shot - a 30-foot eagle putt by McIlroy that dropped into the center of the hole.

The result placed them in a tight leaderboard heading into the final round of alternate-shot play, alongside several other teams. On Saturday, McIlroy revealed the preparation that he did to card the eagle that propelled them up the leaderboard.

In an interview after the penultimate round of the Zurich Classic, CBS reporter Amanda Balionis was in talks with McIlroy and Shane Lowry.

During the interview, she asked the Northern Irishman what he did during the break that he came in so prepared for the round. To that, Rory McIlroy said:

"Had a little bit of lunch, watched a few of our highlights from last year. So I was inspired," Rory told Balionis on Golf on CBS.

It took no time for Amanda Balionis to figure out that the highlights from last year were indeed the magical answer to Rory McIlroy’s eagle on Saturday.

The duo only has the last eighteen holes to become the first to defend the title at the Zurich Classic.

How has Rory McIlroy’s 2025 season been so far?

Through the first part of the 2025 PGA Tour season, Rory McIlroy has recorded three victories and several top finishes.

McIlroy began his year at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am on February 2, finishing first with rounds of 66, 70, 65, and 66. He posted a total score of 267, 21-under-par, earning $3.6 million.

On February 16, he competed at The Genesis Invitational, tying for 17th place. He shot rounds of 72, 67, 74, and 72, finishing at 3-under-par with a total score of 285. His earnings for the event were $270,714.29.

At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard on March 9, McIlroy tied for 15th place. He shot 70-70-73-72 for a total of 285, again 3-under-par, and collected $349,000.

On March 16, McIlroy secured a win at THE PLAYERS Championship with rounds of 67, 68, 73, and 68. His total of 276 put him at 12-under-par, earning him $4.5 million.

He followed that performance with a tie for fifth at the Texas Children’s Houston Open on March 30. His rounds of 70, 66, 65, and 64 totaled 265, 15-under-par, and brought in $337,843.75.

Most recently, on April 13, McIlroy won the Masters Tournament. He posted rounds of 72, 66, 66, and 73 for a total of 277, finishing at 11-under-par and earning $4.2 million. Rory McIlroy is still in contention to defend the title with Shane Lowry at the Zurich Classic.

