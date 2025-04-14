"What a comeback story" - Rory McIlroy's thrilling Masters championship win in the playoffs gets lauded by fans

Rory McIlroy finally won the Masters for the first time in his career on Sunday (April 13). Apart from securing his first green jacket, he has a lot more to celebrate.

With the Masters win, he has officially completed his grand slam and ended his decade-long drought of a Major title. McIlroy's road to victory in the final round was nothing short of a blockbuster thriller.

The Ulsterman had a disastrous start to Round 4 with a double bogey on the 1st hole. However, the ace golfer quickly recovered with two consecutive birdies on the 3rd and 4th holes. It seemed as though he had it in his bag with another set of back-to-back birdies on the 9th and 10th holes.

But a bogey on the 11th halted his consistent run. After a par save, McIlroy carded a double bogey and another bogey on the 13th and 14th holes, respectively. Just when the game started slipping out of his hands, he mounted an impressive comeback with a birdie on the 15th hole. With another birdie on the 17th, the Northern Irishman had a straight path to the iconic green jacket.

However, a bogey on the 18th hole derailed his plans, forcing him into a playoff with Justin Rose. But McIlroy triumphed over the latter, 3-4, to finally secure his maiden Masters victory this week. PGA Tour shared a post on X congratulating McIlroy on completing his grand slam.

The emotionally charged final round was a rollercoaster, and it was evident in the way fans responded with heartfelt messages for the 5-time Major champion. They flooded the comment section commending Rory McIlroy for his grit and resilience throughout the week.

"What a comeback story"

"It was a tough week, but give Rory credit. Fought a lot of adversity and battled hard, and got the job done." one fan wrote.

"As you didn't let us down so we too won't let you down in our support" another cheered.

"What an incredible tournament. So much drama"

"TO ALL YOU HATERS, HOLD THAT. GRAND SLAM CHAMPION & ALL TIME GREAT. COME ON RORY" one fan commented.

"If he lost after that missed 18 putt it would have been too cruel, but Rory did it, good for him. No one can say "oh, but you didn't win at Augusta"," another added.

Exploring Rory McIlroy's performance at the 2025 Masters

Rory McIlroy at the 2025 Masters (Image via Getty)

Rory McIlroy was one of the favorites to win the Masters, heading into the Augusta National this week. However, his opening round was lackluster, with an even par finish after four birdies and two double bogeys.

The 35-year-old put up a stunning turnaround in Round 2 with one eagle and four birdies. He scored 66. His consistency showed through the third round as well, as he hit two eagles, four birdies, and two bogeys to close the day at 66. Ending the tournament with 1 over par, and finally earned his maiden green jacket after defeating Justin Rose in a sudden-death playoff.

