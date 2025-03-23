What's in Viktor Hovland's bag? Exploring the gear of the 2025 Valspar Championship winner

Viktor Hovland was crowned the winner of the 2025 Valspar Championship on Sunday. The European golfer carded in scores of 70, 67, 69, and 67 to total 11 under par for the week at the Innisbrook Resort Copperhead Course.

The Ryder Cup star has been known for his precision and distance off the tee with his driver. With the Ping G425 LST driver equipped in his arsenal this week, Viktor Hovland averaged 299.40 yards off the tee with his longest drive traveling 345 yards.

Viktor Hovland tied for second in the field in the least amount of bogeys carded in with only six bogeys recorded. This stat is a true testament to his incredible shot placement skills and his ability to read the greens well. Hovland saved 7.353 strokes gained in putting with the help of his Ping PLD DS 72 Prototype putter.

Here's a full look at Viktor Hovland's winning bag at the 2025 Valspar Championship (via PGA Tour):

Driver

Club Head: Ping G425 LST 9 degrees (set at 8.5 degrees)

Shaft: Fujikura Speeder 661 TR X 45.75 inches (tipped 1 inch)

3 Wood

Club Head: TaylorMade Sim Ti 15 degrees

Shaft: Fujikura Ventus Black 7 X

Irons

Club Head: Titleist U505 (3 iron)

Shaft: Graphite Design Tour AD DI Hybrid 85 X

Club Head: Ping i210 (4 iron to Pitching wedge)

Shaft: KBS Tour V 120 X

Wedges

Club Head: Ping s159 (50 degrees - 12S)

Shaft: True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400

Club Head: Ping s159 (56 degrees - 12S)

Shaft: True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400

Club Head: Ping Glide 2.0 (60 degrees - TS)

Shaft: True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400

Putter

Club Head: Ping PLD DS 72 Prototype

Grips

Grips: Golf Pride MCC

Golf Balls

Golf Balls: Titleist Pro V1

Viktor Hovland's 2025 Valspar Championship winning scorecards

Here's a look at Viktor Hovland's winning scores at the 2025 Valspar Championship (via PGA Tour):

Viktor Hovland in Round 1 (1 under par - 70)

Hole 1 (par 5) - 5

Hole 2 (par 4) - 4

Hole 3 (par 4) - 4

Hole 4 (par 3) - 2

Hole 5 (par 5) - 5

Hole 6 (par 4) - 4

Hole 7 (par 4) - 4

Hole 8 (par 3) - 3

Hole 9 (par 4) - 4

Hole 10 (par 4) - 4

Hole 11 (par 5) - 5

Hole 12 (par 4) - 5

Hole 13 (par 3) - 3

Hole 14 (par 5) - 4

Hole 15 (par 3) - 2

Hole 16 (par 4) - 4

Hole 17 (par 3) - 4

Hole 18 (par 4) - 4

Viktor Hovland in Round 2 (4 under par - 67)

Hole 1 (par 5) - 5

Hole 2 (par 4) - 5

Hole 3 (par 4) - 4

Hole 4 (par 3) - 2

Hole 5 (par 5) - 5

Hole 6 (par 4) - 4

Hole 7 (par 4) - 3

Hole 8 (par 3) - 3

Hole 9 (par 4) - 4

Hole 10 (par 4) - 4

Hole 11 (par 5) - 4

Hole 12 (par 4) - 4

Hole 13 (par 3) - 3

Hole 14 (par 5) - 4

Hole 15 (par 3) - 3

Hole 16 (par 4) - 3

Hole 17 (par 3) - 3

Hole 18 (par 4) - 4

Viktor Hovland in Round 3 (2 under par - 69)

Hole 1 (par 5) - 4

Hole 2 (par 4) - 4

Hole 3 (par 4) - 4

Hole 4 (par 3) - 3

Hole 5 (par 5) - 5

Hole 6 (par 4) - 4

Hole 7 (par 4) - 4

Hole 8 (par 3) - 2

Hole 9 (par 4) - 4

Hole 10 (par 4) - 4

Hole 11 (par 5) - 4

Hole 12 (par 4) - 4

Hole 13 (par 3) - 2

Hole 14 (par 5) - 5

Hole 15 (par 3) - 2

Hole 16 (par 4) - 4

Hole 17 (par 3) - 2

Hole 18 (par 4) - 4

Viktor Hovland in Round 4 (4 under par - 67)

Hole 1 (par 5) - 4

Hole 2 (par 4) - 4

Hole 3 (par 4) - 3

Hole 4 (par 3) - 3

Hole 5 (par 5) - 5

Hole 6 (par 4) - 4

Hole 7 (par 4) - 5

Hole 8 (par 3) - 3

Hole 9 (par 4) - 4

Hole 10 (par 4) - 4

Hole 11 (par 5) - 4

Hole 12 (par 4) - 4

Hole 13 (par 3) - 3

Hole 14 (par 5) - 4

Hole 15 (par 3) - 3

Hole 16 (par 4) - 3

Hole 17 (par 3) - 2

Hole 18 (par 4) - 5

