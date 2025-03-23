What's in Viktor Hovland's bag? Exploring the gear of the 2025 Valspar Championship winner

Viktor Hovland was crowned the winner of the 2025 Valspar Championship on Sunday. The European golfer carded in scores of 70, 67, 69, and 67 to total 11 under par for the week at the Innisbrook Resort Copperhead Course.
The Ryder Cup star has been known for his precision and distance off the tee with his driver. With the Ping G425 LST driver equipped in his arsenal this week, Viktor Hovland averaged 299.40 yards off the tee with his longest drive traveling 345 yards.
Viktor Hovland tied for second in the field in the least amount of bogeys carded in with only six bogeys recorded. This stat is a true testament to his incredible shot placement skills and his ability to read the greens well. Hovland saved 7.353 strokes gained in putting with the help of his Ping PLD DS 72 Prototype putter.
Here's a full look at Viktor Hovland's winning bag at the 2025 Valspar Championship (via PGA Tour):
Driver
- Club Head: Ping G425 LST 9 degrees (set at 8.5 degrees)
- Shaft: Fujikura Speeder 661 TR X 45.75 inches (tipped 1 inch)
3 Wood
- Club Head: TaylorMade Sim Ti 15 degrees
- Shaft: Fujikura Ventus Black 7 X
Irons
- Club Head: Titleist U505 (3 iron)
- Shaft: Graphite Design Tour AD DI Hybrid 85 X
- Club Head: Ping i210 (4 iron to Pitching wedge)
- Shaft: KBS Tour V 120 X
Wedges
- Club Head: Ping s159 (50 degrees - 12S)
- Shaft: True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400
- Club Head: Ping s159 (56 degrees - 12S)
- Shaft: True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400
- Club Head: Ping Glide 2.0 (60 degrees - TS)
- Shaft: True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400
Putter
- Club Head: Ping PLD DS 72 Prototype
Grips
- Grips: Golf Pride MCC
Golf Balls
- Golf Balls: Titleist Pro V1
Viktor Hovland's 2025 Valspar Championship winning scorecards
Here's a look at Viktor Hovland's winning scores at the 2025 Valspar Championship (via PGA Tour):
Viktor Hovland in Round 1 (1 under par - 70)
- Hole 1 (par 5) - 5
- Hole 2 (par 4) - 4
- Hole 3 (par 4) - 4
- Hole 4 (par 3) - 2
- Hole 5 (par 5) - 5
- Hole 6 (par 4) - 4
- Hole 7 (par 4) - 4
- Hole 8 (par 3) - 3
- Hole 9 (par 4) - 4
- Hole 10 (par 4) - 4
- Hole 11 (par 5) - 5
- Hole 12 (par 4) - 5
- Hole 13 (par 3) - 3
- Hole 14 (par 5) - 4
- Hole 15 (par 3) - 2
- Hole 16 (par 4) - 4
- Hole 17 (par 3) - 4
- Hole 18 (par 4) - 4
Viktor Hovland in Round 2 (4 under par - 67)
- Hole 1 (par 5) - 5
- Hole 2 (par 4) - 5
- Hole 3 (par 4) - 4
- Hole 4 (par 3) - 2
- Hole 5 (par 5) - 5
- Hole 6 (par 4) - 4
- Hole 7 (par 4) - 3
- Hole 8 (par 3) - 3
- Hole 9 (par 4) - 4
- Hole 10 (par 4) - 4
- Hole 11 (par 5) - 4
- Hole 12 (par 4) - 4
- Hole 13 (par 3) - 3
- Hole 14 (par 5) - 4
- Hole 15 (par 3) - 3
- Hole 16 (par 4) - 3
- Hole 17 (par 3) - 3
- Hole 18 (par 4) - 4
Viktor Hovland in Round 3 (2 under par - 69)
- Hole 1 (par 5) - 4
- Hole 2 (par 4) - 4
- Hole 3 (par 4) - 4
- Hole 4 (par 3) - 3
- Hole 5 (par 5) - 5
- Hole 6 (par 4) - 4
- Hole 7 (par 4) - 4
- Hole 8 (par 3) - 2
- Hole 9 (par 4) - 4
- Hole 10 (par 4) - 4
- Hole 11 (par 5) - 4
- Hole 12 (par 4) - 4
- Hole 13 (par 3) - 2
- Hole 14 (par 5) - 5
- Hole 15 (par 3) - 2
- Hole 16 (par 4) - 4
- Hole 17 (par 3) - 2
- Hole 18 (par 4) - 4
Viktor Hovland in Round 4 (4 under par - 67)
- Hole 1 (par 5) - 4
- Hole 2 (par 4) - 4
- Hole 3 (par 4) - 3
- Hole 4 (par 3) - 3
- Hole 5 (par 5) - 5
- Hole 6 (par 4) - 4
- Hole 7 (par 4) - 5
- Hole 8 (par 3) - 3
- Hole 9 (par 4) - 4
- Hole 10 (par 4) - 4
- Hole 11 (par 5) - 4
- Hole 12 (par 4) - 4
- Hole 13 (par 3) - 3
- Hole 14 (par 5) - 4
- Hole 15 (par 3) - 3
- Hole 16 (par 4) - 3
- Hole 17 (par 3) - 2
- Hole 18 (par 4) - 5