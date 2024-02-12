What is the scar on Charley Hoffman’s forearm? Golfer’s serious medical condition and everything about it

Fans who were watching golf over the weekend may have noticed a huge scar on Charley Hoffman's arm. The golfer was participating with what appeared to be a marking from a major injury that he had, and it prompted questions as to what the issue was since it was clearly very serious.

The medical condition that used to afflict Charley Hoffman was skin cancer. It's one of the more common forms of cancer, but it is far from unserious. It is a dangerous issue that ultimately hurt Hoffman pretty significantly.

He was diagnosed with what was described as a "serious batch" which prompted him to take to Instagram to say that skin cancer isn't anything anyone wants to mess around with.

It required surgery, and the location of the skin cancer had to be removed. The doctors effectively had to take out a large section of his forearm to completely remove the cancer.

It was a successful procedure and it may have saved his life, but it did cost him a bit of his arm. Now, he walks around with a huge scar on his arm as a reminder of what happened to him last year.

He said after the surgery via Instagram:

"After a routine checkup from the dermatologist two weeks ago they found some severely sun damaged skin. I wanted to wait till the end of the season to do the surgery but eventually decided cancer isn’t anything you want to mess around with."

He continued:

"The procedure to went well and hopefully will be back in action in a few weeks if I’m fortunate enough... Most importantly please go to your dermatologist and get checked and wear sunscreen or sleeves."

Hoffman would eventually rehab and make his way back onto the PGA Tour. He started 13 tournaments in 2023, making six cuts and posting a T12 at the Wyndham Championship.

Charley Hoffman nearly won his first PGA Tour event in a long time

It's been quite some time since Charley Hoffman won a PGA Tour event, but he very nearly pulled off the improbable victory at the WM Phoenix Open, despite delays, which ended on Sunday, February 11.

Charley Hoffman came up just short at the WM Phoenix Open

He had to face a field with Max Homa, Scottie Scheffler, Sam Burns, Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas, and many other talented golfers, and he was victorious over all but one of them.

Nate Taylor took home the win and the ultimate prize after a playoff in which he edged out Hoffman by a single stroke. It still yielded Hoffman a $959,000 paycheck.

Hoffman's inspirational start may have ended in heartbreak, but the simple fact that he's in a playoff a year after having surgery for cancer that required the loss of a chunk of his arm is incredibly impressive.

The 47-year-old golfer had a nearly pristine weekend, and perhaps better and more successful starts are in the future if he can keep up this form as the season rages on.