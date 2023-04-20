What is a subtalar fusion procedure? All you need to know about Tiger Woods’ latest surgery

Tiger Woods, the 15-time major champion, pulled out of the Masters due to a heel injury, and within a few weeks, he underwent successful ankle surgery.

The legendary golfer updated his fans that he had a subtalar fusion procedure. He released a statement on Twitter, saying:

"Earlier today, Tiger underwent a subtalar fusion procedure to address his post-traumatic arthritis from his previous talus fracture. It was performed by Dr. Martin O'Malley at HHS Sports Medicine Institute in New York City. He has determined the surgery to be successful. Tiger is currently recovering and looks forward to beginning his rehabilitation."

The subtalar fusion procedure is for the subtalar joint located below the ankle between the talus bone and the heel bone. The surgery locks the bones together, making it easy for the patient to move properly.

Tiger Woods' surgery is no longer a secret to his fans. The American golfer has been dealing with major health issues for the last two years. He missed several tournaments because of that.

Woods was highly disappointed when he announced his withdrawal from the 2023 Masters after making the cut. He said:

"I am disappointed to have to [withdraw] this morning due to reaggravating my plantar fasciitis. Thank you to the fans and to The Masters who have shown me so much love and support. Good luck to the players today!"

"It was obviously difficult to watch"- Jason Day opens about Tiger Woods' struggle on the golf course

It's very hard for golf enthusiasts to watch Tiger Woods struggling to walk on the golf course. When he withdrew from the Masters, it left the fans in absolute shock.

Woods' good friend Jason Day later updated people about the golfer's health and said that it was very difficult to see him like that.

Day discussed Woods' health while interacting with the media. He said:

"He looked like he was laboring pretty hard yesterday. It was obviously difficult to watch because he had to come back out and then play through all that yesterday morning, and then he had to take a little bit of a break and come back out and play again."

"I was talking to him at the end of last year, and then he was saying the reason why he pulled out of the PGA was a screw went through the skin on Saturday or whatever it was. I don't know how bad it is this time... it just sucks that he's not here playing, " Day added.

Sky Sports analyst Butch Harmon also spoke about Tiger Woods via CNN. He said:

“I hate to say this but yesterday (Saturday) at the end of this show I was just hoping that he wouldn’t make the cut, that he’d just finish one outside."

"Not because I don’t want to see Tiger Woods play, we always want to see Tiger Woods play, but you could just see he was in agony trying to get around there and it wasn’t a surprise at all to be honest that he had to withdraw," he continued.

Tiger Woods has won five Masters in his career and is just one win away from matching the record set by Jack Nicklaus.

Woods underwent several surgeries throughout his playing career. He was involved in a deadly car accident in 2021 and then developed plantar fasciitis ahead of the World Hero Challenge.

He has only played in two tournaments this year due to the pain. Hopefully, after the surgery, Woods will get back in the game soon.

