What time will Minjee Lee tee off at the 2023 US Women's Open? Golfer's tee times explored

Minjee Lee of Australia is set to tee off at 11:17 a.m. on Thursday, July 6 in the first round of the 2023 US Women's Open. Lee's participation in this prestigious competition has sparked much interest, and fans are keen to see how she performs on the course.

Minjee Lee will be paired with Saki Baba (amateur) and Ashleigh Buhai in the first round. This varied group assembles players from various backgrounds and experiences, guaranteeing an entertaining exhibition of skill and strategy.

Minjee Lee's journey on the course will be closely followed by golf fans and onlookers as the 2023 US Women's Open unfolds. The published tee times allow spectators to organize their watching schedules and experience the extraordinary talent of these golfers contending for the renowned title.

US Women's Open 2022 Champion: Minjee Lee

Minjee Lee won the 2022 US Women's Open at Pine Needles in Southern Pines, North Carolina. Lee's incredible effort created a new 72-hole record, finishing with an astounding total of 13-under-par 271 over four days.

This incredible accomplishment earned her the highest prize award in women's golf history at the time, a whopping $1.8 million, making it a truly historic windfall for the outstanding golfer.

Minjee Lee had excellent technique and consistency throughout the tournament, displaying her expertise on the difficult course. Lee had an incredible amount of focus and dedication throughout each round, as seen by her scores of 67, 66, 67, and 71. Her outstanding performance and record-breaking score cemented her place as the worthy winner of the 2022 US Women's Open.

Lee's victory in the US Women's Open not only demonstrated her exceptional talent but also cemented her position in golf history. She joined the ranks of the game's elite with the triumph and established herself as a force to be reckoned with in the world of women's golf.

Tee times for Round 1 at the US Women's Open

Kelly Xu (amateur), Haeji Kang, and Lindy Duncan will all take the first tee in the 2023 US Women's Open, with tee times planned for 10:00 a.m. Meanwhile, Sadie Englemann (amateur), Gabriela Ruffels, and Charlotte Thomas will begin their rounds on the tenth tee at the same time.

This simultaneous start highlights these players' competitive attitude and talent as they commence their quest for success in this prestigious competition.

Here is the tee timings for Round 1

Tee Section Group Time 1st tee Kelly Xu (a), Haeji Kang, Lindy Duncan 10:00 am 1st tee Miyu Sato, Jaravee Boonchant, Amanda Doherty (a) 10:11 am 1st tee Azahara Munoz, Amy Olson, Emma Spitz 10:22 am 1st tee Na Rin An, Benedetta Moresco (a), Amy Yang 10:33 am 1st tee Nanna Korestz Madsen, Hae Ran Ryu, Jeneath Wong (a) 10:44 am 1st tee Jenny Shin, Jeongeun Lee6, Alison Lee 10:55 am 1st tee Ariya Jutanugarn, Mina Harigae, Gaby Lopez 11:06 am 1st tee Minjee Lee, Saki Baba (a), Ashleigh Buhai 11:17 am 1st tee Amari Avery (a), Ally Ewing, Angel Yin 11:28 am 1st tee Lilia Vu, Danielle Kang, Charley Hull 11:39 am 1st tee So Yeon Ryu, Anna Davis (a), Yuka Saso 11:50 am 1st tee Yuri Yoshida, Paula Reto, Ryann O’Toole 12:01 pm 1st tee Milagros Chaves, Haru Nomura, Aya Kinoshita 12:12 pm 1st tee Krissy Carman (a), Laura Sluman, Farah O’Keefe (a) 3:45 pm 1st tee Ayako Uehara, Amelia Garvey, Therese Warner 3:56 pm 1st tee Maria Fassi, Grace Summerhays (a), Xiaowen Yin 4:07 pm 1st tee Alice Hewson, Kana Mikashima, Emilia Migiaccio (a) 4:18 pm 1st tee Chizuru Komiya (a), Jenny Coleman, Hana Wakimoto 4:29 pm 1st tee Jess Baker (a), Pajaree Anannarukkarn, Chella Choi 4:40 pm 1st tee Andrea Lee, Anna Nordqvist, Cheyenna Knight 4:51 pm 1st tee Madelene Sagstrom, Hyo Joo Kim, Miyu Yamashita 5:02 pm 1st tee Ayaka Furue, Hannah Green, Linn Grant 5:13 pm 1st tee Jennifer Kupcho, Atthaya Thitikul, Leona Maguire 5:24 pm 1st tee Brooke Henderson, Rose Zhang, Lydia Ko 5:35 pm 1st tee Mirim Lee, Teresa Toscano Borreto, Angela Zhang (a) 5:46 pm 1sttee Brooke Matthews, Julia Misemer (a), Marissa Chow 5:57 pm 10th tee Sadie Englemann (a), Gabriela Ruffels, Charlotte Thomas 10:00 am 10th tee Bronte Law, Grace Kim, Monet Chun (a) 10:11 am 10th tee Brittany Lang, Jill McGill, Angela Stanford 10:22 am 10th tee Patty Tavatanakit, Aine Donegan (a), Sung Hyun Park 10:33 am 10th tee Zoe Campos (a), Moriya Jutanugarn, Haruka Kawasaki 10:44 am 10th tee Lizette Salas, Jdio Ewart Shadoff, Yana Wilson (a) 10:55 am 10th tee Sei Young Kim, Ruoning Yin, Megan Khang 11:06 am 10th tee Carlota Ciganda, Xiyu Janet Lin, Hye-Jin Choi 11:17 am 10th tee Annika Sorenstam, Michelle Wie West, In Gee Chun 11:28 am 10th tee Celine Boutier, Georgia Hall, Nasa Hataoka 11:39 am 10th tee Jin Young Ko, Nelly Korda, Lexi Thompson 11:50 am 10th tee Albane Valenzuela, Momoko Ueda, Maddison Hinso-Tolchard (a) 12:01 pm 10th tee Yuna Mishimura, Pernilla Lindberg, Annie Park 12:12 pm 10th tee Bailey Tardy, Dottie Ardina, Kaili Xiao (a) 3:45 pm 10th tee Sarah Edwards (a), Dewi Weber, Aline Krauter 3:56 pm 10th tee Mackenzie Hahn, Sophie Linder (a), Kumkang Park 4:07 pm 10th tee Ruixin Liu, Daniela Darquea, Minori Magano (a) 4:18 pm 10th tee Perrine Delacour, Lauren Kim (a), Manon De Roey 4:29 pm 10th tee DaYeon lee, Minami Katsu, Natthakritta Vongtaveelap 4:40 pm 10th tee A Lim Kim, Hinako Shibuno, Eun Hee Ji 4:51 pm 10th tee Allisen Corpuz, Jiyai Shin, Marina Alex 5:02 pm 10th tee Tingsuan Huang (a), Chisato Iwai, Minji Park 5:13 pm 10th tee Mao Saigo, Maja Stark, So Mi Lee 5:24 pm 10th tee Gemma Dryburgh, Aditi Ashok, Akie Iwai 5:35 pm 10th tee Beatrice Wallin, Joy Chou, Celeste Dao (a) 5:46 pm 10th tee Allysha Mae Mateo, Jing Yan, Megan Propeck (a) 5:57 pm

