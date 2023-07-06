What time will Minjee Lee tee off at the 2023 US Women's Open? Golfer's tee times explored

Minjee Lee of Australia is set to tee off at 11:17 a.m. on Thursday, July 6 in the first round of the 2023 US Women's Open. Lee's participation in this prestigious competition has sparked much interest, and fans are keen to see how she performs on the course.
Minjee Lee will be paired with Saki Baba (amateur) and Ashleigh Buhai in the first round. This varied group assembles players from various backgrounds and experiences, guaranteeing an entertaining exhibition of skill and strategy.
Minjee Lee's journey on the course will be closely followed by golf fans and onlookers as the 2023 US Women's Open unfolds. The published tee times allow spectators to organize their watching schedules and experience the extraordinary talent of these golfers contending for the renowned title.
US Women's Open 2022 Champion: Minjee Lee
Minjee Lee won the 2022 US Women's Open at Pine Needles in Southern Pines, North Carolina. Lee's incredible effort created a new 72-hole record, finishing with an astounding total of 13-under-par 271 over four days.
This incredible accomplishment earned her the highest prize award in women's golf history at the time, a whopping $1.8 million, making it a truly historic windfall for the outstanding golfer.
Minjee Lee had excellent technique and consistency throughout the tournament, displaying her expertise on the difficult course. Lee had an incredible amount of focus and dedication throughout each round, as seen by her scores of 67, 66, 67, and 71. Her outstanding performance and record-breaking score cemented her place as the worthy winner of the 2022 US Women's Open.
Lee's victory in the US Women's Open not only demonstrated her exceptional talent but also cemented her position in golf history. She joined the ranks of the game's elite with the triumph and established herself as a force to be reckoned with in the world of women's golf.
Tee times for Round 1 at the US Women's Open
Kelly Xu (amateur), Haeji Kang, and Lindy Duncan will all take the first tee in the 2023 US Women's Open, with tee times planned for 10:00 a.m. Meanwhile, Sadie Englemann (amateur), Gabriela Ruffels, and Charlotte Thomas will begin their rounds on the tenth tee at the same time.
This simultaneous start highlights these players' competitive attitude and talent as they commence their quest for success in this prestigious competition.
Here is the tee timings for Round 1
More details on the US Women's Open, including prize money, will be updated soon.