What time will Minjee Lee tee off at the 2023 US Women's Open? Golfer's tee times explored

By Manjit Kishore Verma
Modified Jul 06, 2023 07:06 GMT
The 78th U.S. Women's Open - Previews(image via getty)

Minjee Lee of Australia is set to tee off at 11:17 a.m. on Thursday, July 6 in the first round of the 2023 US Women's Open. Lee's participation in this prestigious competition has sparked much interest, and fans are keen to see how she performs on the course.

Minjee Lee will be paired with Saki Baba (amateur) and Ashleigh Buhai in the first round. This varied group assembles players from various backgrounds and experiences, guaranteeing an entertaining exhibition of skill and strategy.

Minjee Lee's journey on the course will be closely followed by golf fans and onlookers as the 2023 US Women's Open unfolds. The published tee times allow spectators to organize their watching schedules and experience the extraordinary talent of these golfers contending for the renowned title.

US Women's Open 2022 Champion: Minjee Lee

Minjee Lee won the 2022 US Women's Open at Pine Needles in Southern Pines, North Carolina. Lee's incredible effort created a new 72-hole record, finishing with an astounding total of 13-under-par 271 over four days.

This incredible accomplishment earned her the highest prize award in women's golf history at the time, a whopping $1.8 million, making it a truly historic windfall for the outstanding golfer.

Minjee Lee had excellent technique and consistency throughout the tournament, displaying her expertise on the difficult course. Lee had an incredible amount of focus and dedication throughout each round, as seen by her scores of 67, 66, 67, and 71. Her outstanding performance and record-breaking score cemented her place as the worthy winner of the 2022 US Women's Open.

The Path to Pebble continues tonight. ⛳️Tune in to @GolfChannel at 8 p.m. ET for Episode 2 chronicling the journey of several golfers as they prepare for the #USWomensOpen. https://t.co/N9EqeFrsik

Lee's victory in the US Women's Open not only demonstrated her exceptional talent but also cemented her position in golf history. She joined the ranks of the game's elite with the triumph and established herself as a force to be reckoned with in the world of women's golf.

Tee times for Round 1 at the US Women's Open

Kelly Xu (amateur), Haeji Kang, and Lindy Duncan will all take the first tee in the 2023 US Women's Open, with tee times planned for 10:00 a.m. Meanwhile, Sadie Englemann (amateur), Gabriela Ruffels, and Charlotte Thomas will begin their rounds on the tenth tee at the same time.

12 hours away. #USWomensOpen https://t.co/GwOVJ3lcU1

This simultaneous start highlights these players' competitive attitude and talent as they commence their quest for success in this prestigious competition.

Here is the tee timings for Round 1

Tee SectionGroupTime
1st teeKelly Xu (a), Haeji Kang, Lindy Duncan10:00 am
1st teeMiyu Sato, Jaravee Boonchant, Amanda Doherty (a)10:11 am
1st teeAzahara Munoz, Amy Olson, Emma Spitz10:22 am
1st teeNa Rin An, Benedetta Moresco (a), Amy Yang10:33 am
1st teeNanna Korestz Madsen, Hae Ran Ryu, Jeneath Wong (a)10:44 am
1st teeJenny Shin, Jeongeun Lee6, Alison Lee10:55 am
1st teeAriya Jutanugarn, Mina Harigae, Gaby Lopez11:06 am
1st teeMinjee Lee, Saki Baba (a), Ashleigh Buhai11:17 am
1st teeAmari Avery (a), Ally Ewing, Angel Yin11:28 am
1st teeLilia Vu, Danielle Kang, Charley Hull11:39 am
1st teeSo Yeon Ryu, Anna Davis (a), Yuka Saso11:50 am
1st teeYuri Yoshida, Paula Reto, Ryann O’Toole12:01 pm
1st teeMilagros Chaves, Haru Nomura, Aya Kinoshita12:12 pm
1st teeKrissy Carman (a), Laura Sluman, Farah O’Keefe (a)3:45 pm
1st teeAyako Uehara, Amelia Garvey, Therese Warner3:56 pm
1st teeMaria Fassi, Grace Summerhays (a), Xiaowen Yin4:07 pm
1st teeAlice Hewson, Kana Mikashima, Emilia Migiaccio (a)4:18 pm
1st teeChizuru Komiya (a), Jenny Coleman, Hana Wakimoto4:29 pm
1st teeJess Baker (a), Pajaree Anannarukkarn, Chella Choi4:40 pm
1st teeAndrea Lee, Anna Nordqvist, Cheyenna Knight4:51 pm
1st teeMadelene Sagstrom, Hyo Joo Kim, Miyu Yamashita5:02 pm
1st teeAyaka Furue, Hannah Green, Linn Grant5:13 pm
1st teeJennifer Kupcho, Atthaya Thitikul, Leona Maguire5:24 pm
1st teeBrooke Henderson, Rose Zhang, Lydia Ko5:35 pm
1st teeMirim Lee, Teresa Toscano Borreto, Angela Zhang (a)5:46 pm
1stteeBrooke Matthews, Julia Misemer (a), Marissa Chow5:57 pm
10th teeSadie Englemann (a), Gabriela Ruffels, Charlotte Thomas10:00 am
10th teeBronte Law, Grace Kim, Monet Chun (a)10:11 am
10th teeBrittany Lang, Jill McGill, Angela Stanford10:22 am
10th teePatty Tavatanakit, Aine Donegan (a), Sung Hyun Park10:33 am
10th teeZoe Campos (a), Moriya Jutanugarn, Haruka Kawasaki10:44 am
10th teeLizette Salas, Jdio Ewart Shadoff, Yana Wilson (a)10:55 am
10th teeSei Young Kim, Ruoning Yin, Megan Khang11:06 am
10th teeCarlota Ciganda, Xiyu Janet Lin, Hye-Jin Choi11:17 am
10th teeAnnika Sorenstam, Michelle Wie West, In Gee Chun11:28 am
10th teeCeline Boutier, Georgia Hall, Nasa Hataoka11:39 am
10th teeJin Young Ko, Nelly Korda, Lexi Thompson11:50 am
10th teeAlbane Valenzuela, Momoko Ueda, Maddison Hinso-Tolchard (a)12:01 pm
10th teeYuna Mishimura, Pernilla Lindberg, Annie Park12:12 pm
10th teeBailey Tardy, Dottie Ardina, Kaili Xiao (a)3:45 pm
10th teeSarah Edwards (a), Dewi Weber, Aline Krauter3:56 pm
10th teeMackenzie Hahn, Sophie Linder (a), Kumkang Park4:07 pm
10th teeRuixin Liu, Daniela Darquea, Minori Magano (a)4:18 pm
10th teePerrine Delacour, Lauren Kim (a), Manon De Roey4:29 pm
10th teeDaYeon lee, Minami Katsu, Natthakritta Vongtaveelap4:40 pm
10th teeA Lim Kim, Hinako Shibuno, Eun Hee Ji4:51 pm
10th teeAllisen Corpuz, Jiyai Shin, Marina Alex5:02 pm
10th teeTingsuan Huang (a), Chisato Iwai, Minji Park5:13 pm
10th teeMao Saigo, Maja Stark, So Mi Lee5:24 pm
10th teeGemma Dryburgh, Aditi Ashok, Akie Iwai5:35 pm
10th teeBeatrice Wallin, Joy Chou, Celeste Dao (a)5:46 pm
10th teeAllysha Mae Mateo, Jing Yan, Megan Propeck (a)5:57 pm

More details on the US Women's Open, including prize money, will be updated soon.

