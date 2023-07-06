What time will Rose Zhang tee off at the 2023 US Women's Open? Golfer's tee times explored

The 2023 US Women's Open is all set to kick start on Thursday, July 6 with the opening round. The tournament features a star-studded field of some of the best golfers around the world and will be held at the prestigious Pebble Beach Golf Course.

Rising star Rose Zhang will also be a part of the US Women's Open and is set to start the first round at 5:35 pm ET on the first hole. She will pair up with Brooke Henderson and two-time major championship winner Lydia Ko.

The inaugural round of the US Women's Open will start at 10 am ET with Kelly Xu, Haeji Kang, and Lindy Duncan teeing off on the first hole while Sadie Englemann, Gabriela Ruffels, and Charlotte Thomas start on the tenth hole.

It is pertinent to note that Rose Zhang is also the better's favorite to win the tournament. Considering her last few tournaments performance, experts believe she could win the first major of her career at the US Women's Open.

Noticeably, Zhang competed at the 2023 KPMG PGA Championship and finished in eighth place last month. The US Women's Open would be her second major appearance as a professional golfer.

2023 US Women's Open round 1 tee times

Golfers will kick start with the inaugural round of the 2023 US Women's Open at the Pebble Beach Golf Links in Pebble Beach. Kelly Xu will be teeing off on the first hole at 10 am ET alongside Haeji Kang and Lindy Duncan.

On the tenth hole of the course, Krissy Carman will start her game alongside Laura Sluman and Farah O'Keefe.

Here are the 2023 US Women's Open Championship round 1 tee times:

Hole #1

10 a.m.- (a) Kelly Xu, Haeji Kang, Lindy Duncan

10:11 a.m. - Miyu Sato, Jaravee Boonchant, Amanda Doherty

10:22 a.m. - Azahara Muñoz, Amy Olson, Emma Spitz

10:33 a.m. - Na Rin An, Benedetta Moresco, Amy Yang

10 a.m. - Nanna Koerstz Madsen, Hae Ran Ryu, Jeneath Wong

10:55 a.m. - Jenny Shin, Jeongeun Lee6, Alison Lee

11:06 a.m. - Ariya Jutanugarn, Mina Harigae, Gaby Lopez

11:17 a.m. - Minjee Lee, Saki Baba, Ashleigh Buhai

11:28 a.m. - (a) Amari Avery, Ally Ewing, Angel Yin

11:39 a.m. - Lilia Vu, Danielle Kang, Charley Hull

11:50 a.m.- So Yeon Ryu, Anna Davis, Yuka Saso

12:01 p.m. - Yuri Yoshida, Paula Reto, Ryann O'Toole

12:12 p.m. - Milagros Chaves, Harukyo Nomura, Aya Kinoshita

3:45 p.m.- (a) Krissy Carman, Laura Sluman, Farah O'Keefe

3:56 p.m. - Ayako Uehara, Amelia Garvey, Therese Warner

4:07 p.m.- Maria Fassi, Grace Summerhays, Xiaowen Yin

4:18 p.m. - Alice Hewson, Kana Mikashima, Emilia Migliaccio

4:29 p.m. Chizuru Komiya, Jenny Coleman,Hana Wakimoto

4:40 p.m.Jess Baker, Pajaree Anannarukarn, Chella Choi

4:51 p.m.- Andrea Lee, Anna Nordqvist, Cheyenne Knight

5:02 p.m. - Madelene Sagstrom, Hyo Joo Kim, Miyu Yamashita

5:13 p.m.- Ayaka Furue, Hannah Green, Linn Grant

5:24 p.m.- Jennifer Kupcho, Atthaya Thitikul, Leona Maguire

5:35 p.m.- Brooke Henderson, Rose Zhang, Lydia Ko

5:46 p.m.- Mirim Lee, Teresa Toscano Borrero, Angela Zhang

5:57 p.m.- Brooke Matthews, Julia Misemer, Marissa Chow

Hole #10

10 a.m.- (a) Sadie Englemann, Gabriela Ruffels, Charlotte Thomas

10:11 a.m. - Bronte Law,Grace Kim, Monet Chun

10:22 a.m.- Brittany Lang, Jill McGill, Angela Stanford

10:33 a.m.- Patty Tavatanakit, Áine DoneganSung Hyun Park

10:44 a.m. - Zoe Campos, Moriya Jutanugarn,Haruka Kawasaki

10:55 a.m. - Lizette Salas, Jodi Ewart Shadoff, Yana Wilson

11:06 a.m. - Sei Young Kim, Ruoning Yin, Megan Khang

11:17 a.m. - Carlota Ciganda, Xiyu Lin,Hye-jin Choi

11:28 a.m.- Annika Sorenstam, Michelle Wie West, In Gee Chun

11:39 a.m. - Celine Boutier, Georgia Hall, Nasa Hataoka

11:50 a.m. - Jin Young Ko, Nelly Korda, Lexi Thompson

12:01 p.m. - Albane Valenzuela, Momoko Ueda, Maddison Hinson-Tolchard

12:12 p.m. - Yuna Nishimura, Pernilla Lindberg, Annie Park

3:45 p.m.- Bailey Tardy, Dottie Ardina, Kaili Xiao

3:56 p.m.- Sarah Edwards, Dewi Weber, Aline Krauter

4:07 p.m. - Mackenzie Hahn, Sophie Linder, Kumkang Park

4:18 p.m. - Ruixin Liu, Daniela Darquea,Minori Nagano

4:29 p.m. - Perrine Delacour, Lauren Kim, Manon De Roey

4:40 p.m. - DaYeon Lee, Minami Katsu, Natthakritta Vongtaveelap

4:51 p.m. - A Lim Kim, Hinako Shibuno, Eun Hee Ji

5:02 p.m. - Allisen Corpuz, Jiyai Shin, Marina Alex

5:13 p.m.. - Tinghsuan Huang, Chisato Iwai, Minji Park

5:24 p.m. - Mao Saigo, Maja Stark, So Mi Lee

5:35 p.m - Gemma Dryburgh, Aditi Ashok, Akie Iwai

5:46 p.m. - Beatrice Wallin, Joy Chou, Celeste Dao

5:57 p.m.. - Allysha Mae Mateo, Jing Yan, Megan Propeck

