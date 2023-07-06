What time will Rose Zhang tee off at the 2023 US Women's Open? Golfer's tee times explored

The 2023 US Women's Open is all set to kick start on Thursday, July 6 with the opening round. The tournament features a star-studded field of some of the best golfers around the world and will be held at the prestigious Pebble Beach Golf Course.
Rising star Rose Zhang will also be a part of the US Women's Open and is set to start the first round at 5:35 pm ET on the first hole. She will pair up with Brooke Henderson and two-time major championship winner Lydia Ko.
The inaugural round of the US Women's Open will start at 10 am ET with Kelly Xu, Haeji Kang, and Lindy Duncan teeing off on the first hole while Sadie Englemann, Gabriela Ruffels, and Charlotte Thomas start on the tenth hole.
It is pertinent to note that Rose Zhang is also the better's favorite to win the tournament. Considering her last few tournaments performance, experts believe she could win the first major of her career at the US Women's Open.
Noticeably, Zhang competed at the 2023 KPMG PGA Championship and finished in eighth place last month. The US Women's Open would be her second major appearance as a professional golfer.
2023 US Women's Open round 1 tee times
Golfers will kick start with the inaugural round of the 2023 US Women's Open at the Pebble Beach Golf Links in Pebble Beach. Kelly Xu will be teeing off on the first hole at 10 am ET alongside Haeji Kang and Lindy Duncan.
On the tenth hole of the course, Krissy Carman will start her game alongside Laura Sluman and Farah O'Keefe.
Here are the 2023 US Women's Open Championship round 1 tee times:
Hole #1
- 10 a.m.- (a) Kelly Xu, Haeji Kang, Lindy Duncan
- 10:11 a.m. - Miyu Sato, Jaravee Boonchant, Amanda Doherty
- 10:22 a.m. - Azahara Muñoz, Amy Olson, Emma Spitz
- 10:33 a.m. - Na Rin An, Benedetta Moresco, Amy Yang
- 10 a.m. - Nanna Koerstz Madsen, Hae Ran Ryu, Jeneath Wong
- 10:55 a.m. - Jenny Shin, Jeongeun Lee6, Alison Lee
- 11:06 a.m. - Ariya Jutanugarn, Mina Harigae, Gaby Lopez
- 11:17 a.m. - Minjee Lee, Saki Baba, Ashleigh Buhai
- 11:28 a.m. - (a) Amari Avery, Ally Ewing, Angel Yin
- 11:39 a.m. - Lilia Vu, Danielle Kang, Charley Hull
- 11:50 a.m.- So Yeon Ryu, Anna Davis, Yuka Saso
- 12:01 p.m. - Yuri Yoshida, Paula Reto, Ryann O'Toole
- 12:12 p.m. - Milagros Chaves, Harukyo Nomura, Aya Kinoshita
- 3:45 p.m.- (a) Krissy Carman, Laura Sluman, Farah O'Keefe
- 3:56 p.m. - Ayako Uehara, Amelia Garvey, Therese Warner
- 4:07 p.m.- Maria Fassi, Grace Summerhays, Xiaowen Yin
- 4:18 p.m. - Alice Hewson, Kana Mikashima, Emilia Migliaccio
- 4:29 p.m. Chizuru Komiya, Jenny Coleman,Hana Wakimoto
- 4:40 p.m.Jess Baker, Pajaree Anannarukarn, Chella Choi
- 4:51 p.m.- Andrea Lee, Anna Nordqvist, Cheyenne Knight
- 5:02 p.m. - Madelene Sagstrom, Hyo Joo Kim, Miyu Yamashita
- 5:13 p.m.- Ayaka Furue, Hannah Green, Linn Grant
- 5:24 p.m.- Jennifer Kupcho, Atthaya Thitikul, Leona Maguire
- 5:35 p.m.- Brooke Henderson, Rose Zhang, Lydia Ko
- 5:46 p.m.- Mirim Lee, Teresa Toscano Borrero, Angela Zhang
- 5:57 p.m.- Brooke Matthews, Julia Misemer, Marissa Chow
Hole #10
- 10 a.m.- (a) Sadie Englemann, Gabriela Ruffels, Charlotte Thomas
- 10:11 a.m. - Bronte Law,Grace Kim, Monet Chun
- 10:22 a.m.- Brittany Lang, Jill McGill, Angela Stanford
- 10:33 a.m.- Patty Tavatanakit, Áine DoneganSung Hyun Park
- 10:44 a.m. - Zoe Campos, Moriya Jutanugarn,Haruka Kawasaki
- 10:55 a.m. - Lizette Salas, Jodi Ewart Shadoff, Yana Wilson
- 11:06 a.m. - Sei Young Kim, Ruoning Yin, Megan Khang
- 11:17 a.m. - Carlota Ciganda, Xiyu Lin,Hye-jin Choi
- 11:28 a.m.- Annika Sorenstam, Michelle Wie West, In Gee Chun
- 11:39 a.m. - Celine Boutier, Georgia Hall, Nasa Hataoka
- 11:50 a.m. - Jin Young Ko, Nelly Korda, Lexi Thompson
- 12:01 p.m. - Albane Valenzuela, Momoko Ueda, Maddison Hinson-Tolchard
- 12:12 p.m. - Yuna Nishimura, Pernilla Lindberg, Annie Park
- 3:45 p.m.- Bailey Tardy, Dottie Ardina, Kaili Xiao
- 3:56 p.m.- Sarah Edwards, Dewi Weber, Aline Krauter
- 4:07 p.m. - Mackenzie Hahn, Sophie Linder, Kumkang Park
- 4:18 p.m. - Ruixin Liu, Daniela Darquea,Minori Nagano
- 4:29 p.m. - Perrine Delacour, Lauren Kim, Manon De Roey
- 4:40 p.m. - DaYeon Lee, Minami Katsu, Natthakritta Vongtaveelap
- 4:51 p.m. - A Lim Kim, Hinako Shibuno, Eun Hee Ji
- 5:02 p.m. - Allisen Corpuz, Jiyai Shin, Marina Alex
- 5:13 p.m.. - Tinghsuan Huang, Chisato Iwai, Minji Park
- 5:24 p.m. - Mao Saigo, Maja Stark, So Mi Lee
- 5:35 p.m - Gemma Dryburgh, Aditi Ashok, Akie Iwai
- 5:46 p.m. - Beatrice Wallin, Joy Chou, Celeste Dao
- 5:57 p.m.. - Allysha Mae Mateo, Jing Yan, Megan Propeck