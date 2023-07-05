Top 5 pairings to watch at the 2023 US Women's Open at Pebble Beach

The third major of women's golf season, the 2023 US Women's Open, is just a day away. The tournament will feature 156 women golfers competing for a whopping prize purse of $10 million.

The 78th edition of the major tournament will be played at Pebble Beach Golf Links. Golfers like Nelly Korda, Brooke Henderson, and Lydia Ko have confirmed their participation and are some of the top contenders to win the tournament.

The field of 156 golfers is divided into 52 pairs to play at the tournament, starting on Thursday, July 6. Defending champion Minjee Lee is scheduled to tee at 11:17 am (ET).

On that note, let's take a look at the top 5 pairings for US Women's Open to watch out for in the first round.

#5 Sei Young Kim, Ruoning Yin, Megan Khang

Sei Young Kim, Ruoning Yin, Megan Khang (via Getty Images)

The 2023 KPMG Women's PGA Championship winner Ruoning Yin is paired with Sei Young Kim and Megan Khang to tee off at 11:06 am (ET). Analyzing the trio's performance in the past few LPGA tournaments, they are one of the most exciting pairings to watch at the 2023 US Women's Open.

#4 Annika Sorenstam, Michelle Wie West, In Gee Chun

Annika Sorenstam, Michelle Wie West, In Gee Chun (via Getty Images)

The group includes all three golfers who are former US Women's Open champions. Golf legend Annika Sorenstam is a three-time champion (2003, 2004, 2005). Michelle Wie West won the tournament back in 2014, while In Gee Chun won it the following year in 2015.

The group will tee off at 11:28 am (ET).

#3 Brooke Henderson, Rose Zhang, Lydia Ko

Brooke Henderson, Rose Zhang, Lydia Ko (via Getty Images)

Before the start of every tournament, Rose Zhang is considered to be the hot favorite to win it. The newly turned pro golfer made headlines by winning her debut LPGA professional event. She also has the best odds to win the tournament i.e., +1200.

Zhang is paired with World No. 3 Lydia Ko and World No. 11 Brooke Henderson. The pair will tee off at 5:35 pm (ET).

#2 Minjee Lee, Saki Baba (a), Ashleigh Buhai

Minjee Lee, Saki Baba (a), Ashleigh Buhai (via Getty Images)

Defending Champion Minjee Lee's group is also an exciting pair to watch out for at the 2023 US Women's Open. The World No. 5 hasn't had a great 2023 season so far, however, she will look to defend her title at Pebble Beach Golf Links.

Lee is paired with 2022 U.S. Women's Amateur champion Saki Baba and 2022 Women's British Open champion Ashleigh Buhai. They will tee off at 5:35 pm (ET).

#1 Jin Young Ko, Nelly Korda, Lexi Thompson

Jin Young Ko, Nelly Korda, Lexi Thompson (via Getty Images)

The most awaited pairings to watch out for at the 2023 US Women's Open will be World No. 1 Jin Young Ko, World No. 2 Nelly Korda, and World No. 13 Lexi Thompson.

The trio has not won this major tournament but will look to clinch the title for the first time. They are scheduled to tee at 11:50 am (ET).

