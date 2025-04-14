What Tommy Fleetwood said after Rory McIlroy achieved his career grand slam

Tommy Fleetwood recently took to X to appreciate his fellow European golfers, Rory McIlroy and Justin Rose, for their brilliant performance at the 2025 Masters. The former himself finished T21 at the iconic tournament last week.

Ad

Justin Rose had been leading the standings in the initial two rounds at Augusta National. However, Rory McIlroy took the lead after Round 3. Towards the end of McIlroy's round on Sunday, he had a clear shot to victory. However, a bogey in the final round forced him into a playoff with Rose, where he prevailed, 3-4.

With the win, the Northern Irishman completed his career grand slam and finally ended his decade-long Major title drought. Both, McIlroy and Rose, performed exceptionally well throughout the Masters last week. Tommy Fleetwood appreciated the former's resilience and called Rose his "golfing idol".

Ad

Trending

"A place alongside the greats of the game and possibly the greatest mentally resilient achievement ever in our sport. So happy for you, Rory McIlroy and everyone involved and to be there to witness it was truly special. Justin Rose, you are and always will be one of my golfing idols," he wrote.

Fleetwood further thanked his supporters and bid adieu to the thrilling week at Augusta National.

Ad

"Thank you to everyone who supported me out there this week. Lots of good with things to improve and memories for a lifetime with my family again at that very special place that is Augusta and The Masters!" he added.

The British golfer posted a picture of himself, McIlroy, and Shane Lowry posing at the iconic golf club with their families during the Par 3 contest.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Fleetwood will next be seen at the RBC Heritage this week. The tournament will be held at the Harbour Town Golf Links in Hilton Head, South Carolina from April 17th to 20th, 2025.

Later in the year, the ace golfer might reunite with McIlroy and Rose to defend the European title at the Ryder Cup in September at Bethpage Black, New York.

How did Tommy Fleetwood perform in the 2025 Masters?

Tommy Fleetwood at the 2025 Masters Tournament - Third Round (Source: Imagn)

Tommy Fleetwood started his campaign at the Masters on a dismal note. He finished his opening round at 73 after two birdies and three bogeys.

Ad

The top star made a massive improvement in the second round as he posted an impressive 69 with four birdies and one bogey. His form dipped again in Round 3 after he carded 75 following two birdies and five bogeys.

His final day at Augusta National saw another turnaround as he closed the round at 69 with six birdies and three bogeys. Fleetwood earned $210,000 for his T21 finish at the 2025 Masters.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ira Deokule Ira Deokule is a dedicated sports journalist at Sportskeeda, specializing in Golf and other sports such as swimming, bodybuilding, gymnastics, and track and field. With a post-graduate degree in Media and Communication Studies from DMCS, SPPU, Pune, and a specialization in Video Production, she combines her academic background with practical experience as a national-level track and field athlete.



Ira's journalistic journey includes freelancing for FirstSportz during the Tokyo Olympics, where her articles gained significant recognition. She prioritizes accuracy and ethics, relying on verified sources and personal expertise to provide insightful, engaging content. Her unique perspective as an athlete enriches her understanding of sports dynamics, allowing her to write with neutrality and respect for her subjects.



Outside of journalism, Ira enjoys writing creative pieces, reading, dancing, and exploring filmmaking. She draws inspiration from trailblazing female golfers like Nelly Korda and Lydia Ko, whose achievements have elevated the visibility of women's golf. Ira aspires to cover iconic events like The Masters and is interested in the evolving landscape of golf, including the impact of LIV Golf. Know More