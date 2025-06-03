"Whatever Scottie Scheffler shoots" - Golf analyst makes big claim about the winning score at the 2025 U.S. Open

Scottie Scheffler's hot form has been the talk of the town. He has won three of his last four starts, including the CJ Cup Byron Nelson, the 2025 PGA Championship, and the 2025 Memorial Tournament. Right now, the next highly anticipated tournament he will compete in is the US Open, and he is undoubtedly a fan favourite to win the title. Brandel Chamblee recently responded to this hype and shared his thoughts on it.

The US Open will be kicking off on Thursday, June 12, at the Oakmont Country Club. The tournament is heavily touted, given that it is the third major of the year. Interestingly, one fan, Luke Walker, took to X (formerly Twitter) to ask Brandel Chamblee about the possible score that the US Open winner will hit at the Oakmont Country Club.

In response to this comment, the golf analyst mentioned Scottie Scheffler's likely score. He suggested that whatever Scheffler hits may be the final score of the winner. In this way, Chamblee has made it apparent to the fans that the 28-year-old golfer is his choice to win the year's third major championship. His Tweet read:

"Whatever Scottie Scheffler shoots."

In addition to Scottie Scheffler, the tournament will feature massive names like Rory McIlroy and Bryson DeChambeau. While McIlroy's recent Masters win and completion of the career grand slam have grabbed headlines, DeChambeau is the defending champion. Apart from them, several notable LIV Golfers will also be taking part in the tournament, and that will surely make the 125th US Open exceed all expectations.

How much money has Scottie Scheffler earned so far this season?

GOLF: JUN 01 PGA the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday - Source: Getty

Scottie Scheffler has won three tournaments and has managed quite a few solid finishes this season. While these performances might speak for themselves, one might wonder how much money he has made this season so far. In short, Scheffler's total earnings as of June 3, 2025, are $13,651,497.

Here is a breakdown of how much money he won in each tournament:

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Position: T9

Score: 273 (-15)

Earnings: $535,000

WM Phoenix Open

Position: T25

Score: 275 (-9)

Earnings: $69,197

The Genesis Invitational

Position: T3

Score: 279 (-9)

Earnings: $1,200,000

Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

Position: T11

Score: 284 (-4)

Earnings: $451,250

THE PLAYERS Championship

Position: T20

Score: 284 (-4)

Earnings: $240,250

Texas Children's Houston Open

Position: T2

Score: 261 (-19)

Earnings: $845,500

Masters Tournament

Position: 4

Score: 280 (-8)

Earnings: $1,008,000

RBC Heritage

Position: T8

Score: 272 (-12)

Earnings: $580,000

THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

Position: 1

Score: 253 (-31)

Earnings: $1,782,000

PGA Championship

Position: 1

Score: 273 (-11)

Earnings: $3,420,000

Charles Schwab Challenge

Position: T4

Score: 272 (-8)

Earnings: $427,500

The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

Position: 1

Score: 278 (-10)

Earnings: $4,000,000

