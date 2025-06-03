Rory McIlroy, Adam Scott face harsh first introduction to Oakmont ahead of 2025 US Open: Reports

The prestigious 2025 US Open will kick off at Oakmont Country Club in less than two weeks. Ahead of the tournament, Rory McIlroy and Adam Scott went to the course for some practice rounds. However, they reportedly experienced harsh conditions and ended up with poor results.

In April, World No. 2 golfer McIlroy achieved a career Grand Slam after securing a tremendous victory at the 2025 Masters. He has won five major championships and will be chasing his sixth title at the US Open. On the other hand, Scott has won 14 PGA Tour events and one major championship. He won the Masters in 2013 and will be attempting to claim his second major title at Oakmont Country Club.

According to reports from Golf Channel’s Eamon Lynch, Scott hit every fairway and scored 3-over at Oakmont’s front nine on Monday, June 2. On the other hand, McIlroy used a 3-wood golf club to make a disastrous bogey on the course’s par-3 eighth hole. He also shot a triple bogey on the second despite getting “three good shots” on the hole.

Both Rory McIlroy and Adam Scott are not strangers to playing the US Open at Oakmont. In 2016, the prestigious major tournament was held in the 7,431-yard par-71 course, and Scott performed decently in the competition. He placed T18 and finished with 6-over 286.

Meanwhile, McIlroy didn’t have as good a run as Scott did in the 2016 U.S. Open at Oakmont. He carded 77-71 after his first two rounds, finishing with a disappointing score of 8-over 148, and missing the tournament’s cut line.

U.S. Open winners over the past 10 years

Bryson DeChambeau claims the victory at the 2024 U.S. Open at Pinehurst - Image Source: Imagn

In 2024, the U.S. Open was held at Pinehurst Resort, Course No. 2. American golfer Bryson DeChambeau dominated in the competition and won the tournament after scoring 6-under 274. He was one stroke ahead of Rory McIlroy, who narrowly missed the title with 5-under.

In 2023, Wyndham Clark emerged victorious with a 10-under 270. Once again, McIlroy narrowly missed the title and placed second after scoring 9-under. Matt Fitzpatrick clinched the title the year before that with a 6-under 274. The victory marked his first and only major championship title to date.

Here’s a look at every player who has won the US Open over the past 10 years:

2024: Bryson DeChambeau (6-under 274)

2023: Wyndham Clark (10-under 270)

2022: Matt Fitzpatrick (6-under 274)

2021: Jon Rahm (6-under 278)

2020: Bryson DeChambeau (6-under 274)

2019: Gary Woodland (13-under 271)

2018: Brooks Koepka (1-over 281)

2017: Brooks Koepka (16-under 272)

2016: Dustin Johnson (4-under 276)

2015: Jordan Spieth (5-under 275)

