When is the 2023 American Century Celebrity Golf Tournament at Edgewood Tahoe happening?

The 2023 American Century Celebrity Golf Tournament is supposed to take place at Edgewood Tahoe and will be held from July 12 through July 16 later this summer. It's one of the premier celebrity golf events, right up there with the Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

Golfers from all walks of life (though not professional golfers) take part in this event every single year. It's a famous event attended by the most popular people who also like to play golf. Here's what you need to know about the tournament.

American Century Celebrity Golf Tournament: Who's in it?

Last year at the 2022 American Century Celebrity Golf Tournament, Tony Romo won it all, shooting 62 and edging out Mark Mulder, Joe Pavelski, and Adam Thielen to top the leaderboard. Romo and Thielen will compete once again.

Here's who will be headlining this year's celebrity field:

Davante Adams, NFL star

Ray Allen, NBA Hall of Famer

Josh Allen, NFL star

Canelo, boxer

Bret Baier, news anchor

Nate Bargatze, standup comedian

Brian Baumgartner, actor

Jerome Bettis, NFL Hall of Famer

Joe Buck, sports commentator

Derek Carr, NFL star

Vince Carter, future NBA Hall of Famer

Chace Crawford, actor

Dell Curry, former NBA star

Steph Curry, NBA star

Seth Curry, NBA player

Vinny Del Negro, 2021 ACC champ

Jay Demarcus, singer

Dylan Dreyer, meteorologist

Mardy Fish, Olympian

Larry Fitzgerald, former NFL star

Ryan Fitzpatrick, former NFL player

Dwight Freeney, former NFL star

Jared Goff, NFL player

Robbie Gould, NFL player

Can Steph Curry win the 2023 American Century Celebrity Golf Tournament?

The rest of the American Century Celebrity Golf Tournament field includes:

AJ Hawk, former NFL player

Colin Jost, SNL member

Travis Kelce, NFL star

Jon Lester, former MLB star

Kyle Lowry, NBA star

Patrick Mahomes, NFL star

Joe Mauer, former MLB star

Baker Mayfield, NFL player

Pat McAfee, former NFL player/media personality

Jim McMahon, former NFL star

Kevin Millar, former MLB player

The Miz, WWE star

Mark Mulder, former MLB star

John O'Hurley, actor

Jake Owen, singer

Joe Pavelski, NHL star

Doug Pederson, NFL coach

Michael Pena, actor

Patrick Peterson, NFL star

Dan Quayle, former US VP

Alfonso Ribeiro, actor

Jerry Rice, NFL Hall of Famer

Rob Riggle, actor

Aaron Rodgers, NFL star

Ray Romano, actor

Tony Romo, former NFL star/media personality

CC Sabathia, former MLB star

Jason Scheff, singer

Emmit Smith, NFL Hall of Famer

John Smoltz, MLB Hall of Famer

Kathryn Tappen, reporter

Miles Teller, actor

Larry the Cable Guy, actor

Joe Thiesman, former NFL star

Adam Thielen, NFL star

Brian Urlacher, NFL Hall of Famer

Mike Vrabel, NFL coach

Jack Wagner, actor

Tim Wakefield, former MLB star

DeMarcus Ware, NFL Hall of Famer

David Wells, former MLB star

Andrew Whitworth, former NFL star

Charles Woodson, NFL Hall of Famer

Steve Young, NFL Hall of Famer

*This list is subject to change ahead of the American Century Celebrity Golf Tournament.

There's plenty of talent on board at this year's tournament. With many stars ready to prove they're good at another sport or field other than their own, will Tony Romo be able to defend his title or will another challenger come in and claim it?

