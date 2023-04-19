When is the 2023 American Century Celebrity Golf Tournament at Edgewood Tahoe happening?

The 2023 American Century Celebrity Golf Tournament is supposed to take place at Edgewood Tahoe and will be held from July 12 through July 16 later this summer. It's one of the premier celebrity golf events, right up there with the Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
Golfers from all walks of life (though not professional golfers) take part in this event every single year. It's a famous event attended by the most popular people who also like to play golf. Here's what you need to know about the tournament.
American Century Celebrity Golf Tournament: Who's in it?
Last year at the 2022 American Century Celebrity Golf Tournament, Tony Romo won it all, shooting 62 and edging out Mark Mulder, Joe Pavelski, and Adam Thielen to top the leaderboard. Romo and Thielen will compete once again.
Here's who will be headlining this year's celebrity field:
- Davante Adams, NFL star
- Ray Allen, NBA Hall of Famer
- Josh Allen, NFL star
- Canelo, boxer
- Bret Baier, news anchor
- Nate Bargatze, standup comedian
- Brian Baumgartner, actor
- Jerome Bettis, NFL Hall of Famer
- Joe Buck, sports commentator
- Derek Carr, NFL star
- Vince Carter, future NBA Hall of Famer
- Chace Crawford, actor
- Dell Curry, former NBA star
- Steph Curry, NBA star
- Seth Curry, NBA player
- Vinny Del Negro, 2021 ACC champ
- Jay Demarcus, singer
- Dylan Dreyer, meteorologist
- Mardy Fish, Olympian
- Larry Fitzgerald, former NFL star
- Ryan Fitzpatrick, former NFL player
- Dwight Freeney, former NFL star
- Jared Goff, NFL player
- Robbie Gould, NFL player
The rest of the American Century Celebrity Golf Tournament field includes:
- AJ Hawk, former NFL player
- Colin Jost, SNL member
- Travis Kelce, NFL star
- Jon Lester, former MLB star
- Kyle Lowry, NBA star
- Patrick Mahomes, NFL star
- Joe Mauer, former MLB star
- Baker Mayfield, NFL player
- Pat McAfee, former NFL player/media personality
- Jim McMahon, former NFL star
- Kevin Millar, former MLB player
- The Miz, WWE star
- Mark Mulder, former MLB star
- John O'Hurley, actor
- Jake Owen, singer
- Joe Pavelski, NHL star
- Doug Pederson, NFL coach
- Michael Pena, actor
- Patrick Peterson, NFL star
- Dan Quayle, former US VP
- Alfonso Ribeiro, actor
- Jerry Rice, NFL Hall of Famer
- Rob Riggle, actor
- Aaron Rodgers, NFL star
- Ray Romano, actor
- Tony Romo, former NFL star/media personality
- CC Sabathia, former MLB star
- Jason Scheff, singer
- Emmit Smith, NFL Hall of Famer
- John Smoltz, MLB Hall of Famer
- Kathryn Tappen, reporter
- Miles Teller, actor
- Larry the Cable Guy, actor
- Joe Thiesman, former NFL star
- Adam Thielen, NFL star
- Brian Urlacher, NFL Hall of Famer
- Mike Vrabel, NFL coach
- Jack Wagner, actor
- Tim Wakefield, former MLB star
- DeMarcus Ware, NFL Hall of Famer
- David Wells, former MLB star
- Andrew Whitworth, former NFL star
- Charles Woodson, NFL Hall of Famer
- Steve Young, NFL Hall of Famer
*This list is subject to change ahead of the American Century Celebrity Golf Tournament.
There's plenty of talent on board at this year's tournament. With many stars ready to prove they're good at another sport or field other than their own, will Tony Romo be able to defend his title or will another challenger come in and claim it?