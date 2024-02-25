When did Anthony Kim last play? Golfer’s final event before break explored

Anthony Kim last played at the 2012 Wells Fargo Championship, but was forced to withdraw from the competition after playing the first round of 74. That season, he had an injury that made it difficult for him to participate in the PGA Tour. He had also withdrawn from the Shell Houston Open and Valero Texas Open prior to the competition.

Kim's last completed PGA Tour event was the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MasterCard in 2012, where he finished tied for 66th place. He shot four rounds of 69, 74, 72 and 83 to finish with a score of 10-over par 298 and settled in the T66 position.

Anthony Kim had a smooth start at the tournament. He played the first round of 69 with five birdies, one eagle and four bogeys. He started the game with a birdie on the first hole of the opening round followed by two bogeys on the seventh and ninth holes.

The American shot two back-to-back birdies on the 10th and 11th holes and then two bogeys on the next two holes. He carded two more birdies and one eagle in the round to score 69.

However, as the tournament proceeded he struggled with his game. Kim shot four bogeys and two birdies in the second round to score 74 and then a round of 72. His worst of the four rounds came in the final round when he suffered terribly with the game and made eight bogeys, one double bogey and just one birdie to score 83.

Tiger Woods won the 2012 Arnold Palmer Invitational with a score of under 13. Kim finished in a tie for 66th place and earned $12,300 in prize money and 3 FedEx Cup points.

In 2012, Kim participated in 10 PGA Tour events, successfully making the cut in two tournaments while missing four. Additionally, he withdrew from three tournaments during the season.

Anthony Kim to compete at 2024 LIV Golf Jeddah

After 12 years of hiatus, the American golfer is finally making a comeback. He is reportedly slated to compete at the next week's LIV Golf Jeddah event.

Anthony Kim has been in talks with LIV Golf's CEO Greg Norman for a while now. The rumors had it at the start of the year that Kim would probably compete on the Saudi circuit in 2024. However, Kim's name was not included in the original roster that LIV Golf 2024 announced.

Nonetheless, less than a month later, Golf Channel reported that Anthony Kim would make his professional comeback next week at the LIV Golf Jeddah event. The report claimed that he received a wildcard entry in the tournament.