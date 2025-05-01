When Charley Hull opened up on her battle against ADHD: "Decided not to take any medication"

Charley Hull was diagnosed with ADHD a few years ago. She opened up about her battle with the disorder with Sky Sports in April last year.

Ad

The ace golfer had shared that she opted out of taking "any medication" as she felt she could manage herself. She also mentioned "one of the biggest things" that helped her cope.

"I decided not to take any medication as I feel that I can manage it myself. One of the biggest things for me is routine. That’s why the job that I have works well in that my days have a regular structure to them. When I’m away on tour, I can get into a really good routine and that helps me enormously," she said, via Refinery 29.

Ad

Trending

In a YouTube video released by Sky Sports last year, Hull stated that over the years she had learned her "ways to cope" with ADHD. She added that putting herself first can give off a "cut-offish" feeling to others.

Hull said:

"I am a little bit rebellious. But that's what it comes across as but I just do me. I kind of cope with things cause obviously with being diagnosed with ADHD this year, I kind of just know my ways to cope with it now and I kind of just know my routines and sometimes I can be kind of cut offish and stuff but it's because I'm putting myself first and I know my triggers and stuff and how to cope. And I just do me."

Ad

Ad

The Briton added that maintaining a routine, like going to the gym or concentrating on other stuff, helped her cope with ADHD.

"Sport can give you so much" - Charley Hull

Charley Hull (Source: Getty)

Charley Hull is one of the biggest LPGA stars at the moment. In her Sky Sports interview, she mentioned that she wanted girls to feel like they belonged in sports. She highlighted how much positive impact a sport could bring to someone's life.

Ad

"Sport can give you so much and I hate to think of people missing out on the opportunities. Apart from the obvious health benefits, both mental and physical, it teaches you discipline, commitment, work ethic, teamwork, and it gives you a social network," she said, via Refinery 29.

On the competitive front, Charley Hull was last seen at the first major of the season - the Chevron Championship. However, the 29-year-old had a tough outing at the tournament this year and wasn't able to make the cut.

Hull will be seen at the Black Desert Championship in Utah this week. At the time of writing, Hull had yet to start her first round on Thursday. She will tee off at 1:21 pm local time with Ruoning Yin and Ayaka Furue. The trio is a part of Tee no. 1.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ira Deokule Ira Deokule is a dedicated sports journalist at Sportskeeda, specializing in Golf and other sports such as swimming, bodybuilding, gymnastics, and track and field. With a post-graduate degree in Media and Communication Studies from DMCS, SPPU, Pune, and a specialization in Video Production, she combines her academic background with practical experience as a national-level track and field athlete.



Ira's journalistic journey includes freelancing for FirstSportz during the Tokyo Olympics, where her articles gained significant recognition. She prioritizes accuracy and ethics, relying on verified sources and personal expertise to provide insightful, engaging content. Her unique perspective as an athlete enriches her understanding of sports dynamics, allowing her to write with neutrality and respect for her subjects.



Outside of journalism, Ira enjoys writing creative pieces, reading, dancing, and exploring filmmaking. She draws inspiration from trailblazing female golfers like Nelly Korda and Lydia Ko, whose achievements have elevated the visibility of women's golf. Ira aspires to cover iconic events like The Masters and is interested in the evolving landscape of golf, including the impact of LIV Golf. Know More