"When you hit it on the green, life is a bit easier" - Angel Yin on her game improvement ahead of LPGA's Kroger Queen City Championship

American golfer Angel Yin is experiencing a resurgence in her career during the current season. She is one title short of completing a successful year, and her comeback has been nothing short of spectacular. The player believes her secret lies in "holding on to her basics."

Angel Yin is in Cincinnati to participate in the Kroger Queen City Championship. From the Kenwood Country Club, home of the event, she shared with the press her opinion about the season she has had so far.

This is what Angel Yin had to say for the LPGA Tour press service:

"My ball striking has improved, and that helps a lot. When you hit it on the green, life is just a little bit easier than tripping it around and trying to make up and down constantly."

She added:

"You realize that golf is hard but not as hard [as you think] because you don't make it harder. It's just going back to sticking to my basics, because I changed my golf clubs, and then my weight, and everything, and it just didn't work out. So I went back to it and then I fixed my swing a little bit so now it's, like, playable."

Angel Yin's third call-up to defend the United States in the Solheim Cup was a point of interest for reporters. In this regard, the player remarked that the American team has the best resources available to aspire to victory. Speaking to the press, she said:

"I've played two songs already and this is going to be my third, but these girls [the rest of the team] really have it together. Even with the rookies, they're so experienced with team play and everything, so, just gonna be part of the team and then hopefully win the cup."

Yin was present at the inaugural Kroger Queen City Championship in 2022. On that occasion she finished T24, with a score of 6-under 282, 16 strokes behind the winner, Ally Ewing.

How the 2023 season has gone for Angel Yin

Angel Yin, 24, made her professional debut in 2017, and in her early days strung together several impressive results (she was ranked 27th in 2019). However, then came some ups and downs that saw her fall in the world rankings.

But the 2023 season has seen her return to the elite while putting on some dominant displays. She is still looking for the first victory of her career on the LPGA Tour, but she has already furnished her credentials by finishing runner up at The Chevron Championship.

In 13 tournaments played, Yin has only been cut once, and has finished in four Top 10s (including the aforementioned second place and T6 at the Women's British Open) and two other Top 20s. Her rise in the world rankings has been meteoric: from 172nd in April to the current 33rd place.

Angel Yin does have one professional victory, the 2017 Omega Dubai Ladies Classic. In the 2017 Solheim Cup she was a winner with the American team, but they lost the cup in 2019.