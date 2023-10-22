When was the last time Collin Morikawa won a tournament before the 2023 Zozo Championship? Golfer’s record explored

Collin Morikawa has won seven professional events in his career since turning pro in 2019. His last victory before this week's Zozo Championship was in November 2021. The American golfer won the DP World Tour Championship in Dubai in November 2021.

He played four rounds of 68-68-69-66 to clinch the trophy of the European Tour event. He registered a three-stroke victory over Alexander Bjork and Matt Fitzpatrick. He won three events in 2021. He clinched the trophy of the WGC-Workday Championship in February and then went on to win The Open Championship in July 2021.

His first professional victory came in 2019 when he won the Barracuda Championship by registering a three-stroke victory over Troy Merritt. In 2020, Morikawa won the Workday Charity Open before winning the first major of his career at the PGA Championship.

Collin Morikawa recently broke his two-year winless streak at the 2023 Zozo Championship. He played four rounds of 64-73-66-63 to settle for a score of 14-under par 266 to register a stroke victory over Eric Cole and Beau Hossler.

Speaking to reporters about his victory at the Zozo Championship, Morikawa stated:

“It feels so good. I knew I was going to get here at some point but it’s like getting your first win or major. People start asking questions and asking why. I had to really look back and ask myself what’s wrong? What’s the why? What’s the reason behind finishing second or fifth versus a win? This win means the world.”

Collin Morikawa's performance in 2023

Morikawa had an incredible season playing on the PGA Tour in 2023. He has some good finishes and even competed in a playoff at the Rocket Mortgage Open where Rickie Fowler registered a victory by making a birdie on the extra hole.

Collin Morikawa started the season with a second finish at the 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions and finished in second place. He finished third at the Farmers Insurance Open.

Here are the results of all tournaments Collin Morikawa played in 2023:

Sentry Tournament of Champions: 2

Farmers Insurance Open: 3

WM Phoenix Open: CUT

The Genesis Invitational: T6

Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard: CUT

THE PLAYERS Championship: T13

World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play: T28

Masters Tournament: T10

RBC Heritage: T31

Zurich Classic of New Orleans: CUT

Wells Fargo Championship: CUT

PGA Championship: T26

Charles Schwab Challenge: T29

the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday: W/D

U.S. Open: T14

Travelers Championship: CUT

Rocket Mortgage Classic: PT2

The Open Championship: CUT

FedEx St. Jude Championship: T13

BMW Championship: T25

TOUR Championship: T6

ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP: 1