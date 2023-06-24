Jon Rahm, the Masters champion, has missed the last PGA cut at the Andalucia Masters competition, bringing a stop to an excellent run of consistent results.

Rahm struggled to find his groove on the difficult course throughout the competition. Despite his amazing talent, he finished the first two rounds with a score of +10. His 78s in both rounds added up to a total of 152, which was sadly above the cut line.

The Andalucia Masters took place at the famous Real Club Valderrama in Spain from October 14th to 17th, 2021. The €3,000,000 purse attracted great golfers from all around the world. However, Rahm's performance during the event fell short, prompting his premature exit.

Rahm has recovered admirably since the Andalucia Masters, putting in solid performances and claiming important victories on the PGA Tour. The surprising missed cut at the Travelers Championship 2023 could be seen as a tiny hiccup in an otherwise remarkable career.

Jon Rahm falls short at Fortinet Championship cut

Prior to the Andalucia Masters, Jon Rahm missed the cut at the Fortinet Championship 2021, an unusual lapse in an otherwise stellar career.

The tournament, held at the prestigious Silverado Resort & Spa - North Course, had a sizable payout of $6,600,000 and drew top-tier golfers from all over the world.

The Fortinet Championship, which will be held from September 16 to 19, 2021, proved to be a difficult test for Rahm and his other contenders. Unfortunately, Rahm did not make the cut line, barring him from playing for the title in the weekend rounds.

Rahm had a cumulative score of -1 at the event, with a first-round score of 72 and a second-round score of 71. Despite his efforts, he was unable to clinch a spot in the next rounds and so continue his quest for victory.

Jon Rahm's Surprising Cut at the 2023 Travelers Championship

The acclaimed golfer Jon Rahm has failed to make the cut at the highly anticipated Travelers Championship 2023, an uncommon event for the skilled player.

This surprising turn of events has sparked a flurry of conversations across social media channels, with fans and analysts excitedly scrutinizing Rahm's performance and seeking solutions.

Jon Rahm accumulated a score of -2 during the competition, with a promising first-round score of 67 followed by a solid second-round score of 71.

Set against the tough TPC River Highlands course, this famous event offers a whopping payout of $20,000,000, attracting a brilliant field of top-tier golfers from around the world.

