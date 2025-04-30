When Nelly Korda revealed the 'best decision' her caddie ever made

Nelly Korda has secured 15 victories on the LPGA Tour, including six this season, with five consecutive wins in her recent streak. Since 2018, she has been working with caddie Jason McDede, who has been instrumental in her success.

Prior to their partnership, Korda had not won on the LPGA Tour. Together, they have achieved 15 LPGA Tour titles, three on the Ladies European Tour, and a gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics. Nelly Korda's partnership with McDede continues to be a significant factor in her ongoing success on the LPGA Tour.

Nelly Korda once shared how the duo met each other, and it was a point of mutual connection indeed. It was Jessica Korda’s caddie who helped her. In an interview hosted by Golf.com last year, Nelly Korda was asked about how she met her caddie.

To that, the World No. 1 said:

So my rookie year, i was kind of looking for a caddie for the next year on Tour. And my sister’s old caddie Kyle No. 1. She had a Kyle No. 2. But Kyle No. 1 was really good friends with Jason. And he kinda knew that i was looking for a caddie starting my second year on Tour. And I guess you know, they kinda talked him into it. Best decision he’s ever made.”

LPGA: The Chevron Championship - First Round - Source: Imagn

Before Jason, Nelly Korda went winless in one season. But well, the year 2024 speaks volumes for their partnership. However, things do not seem to be working out that well for her this season.

How has Nelly Korda's 2025 season been so far?

Nelly Korda's 2025 LPGA Tour season through late April includes six tournament appearances. At the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions, she finished in 2nd place with a total score of 270 (71-67-67-65), 18-under-par, and earned $227,854.

In the Founders Cup presented by U.S. Virgin Islands, Korda recorded rounds of 68, 68, 65, and 71, finishing at 272, 12-under-par, and tied for 7th place. She received $51,522.

During the Ford Championship presented by Wild Horse Pass, she posted scores of 67, 65, 73, and 69, finishing at 274, 14-under-par. She tied for 22nd and earned $22,539.

At the T-Mobile Match Play presented by MGM Rewards, Korda recorded rounds of 78, 73, and 75, finishing with a total of 226, 10-over-par. She tied for 28th and earned $15,656.

In the JM Eagle LA Championship presented by Plastpro, Korda shot rounds of 67, 68, 67, and 72 for a total score of 274, 14-under-par. She tied for 16th and collected $48,350.

At the Chevron Championship, she finished tied for 14th with scores of 77, 68, 71, and 70. Her total was 286, 2-under-par, and she earned $104,783.

