When does Rory McIlroy resume play at the Memorial Tournament 2023? Golfer’s Friday tee times and position explored

By Manjit Kishore Verma
Modified Jun 02, 2023 07:26 GMT
The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday - Round One

Rory McIlroy, one of the most famous golfers of all time, is preparing to make his long-awaited comeback at the Memorial Tournament in 2023. McIlroy will resume his pursuit for victory at the famous Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio, after a brief sabbatical from competitive play.

Taking aim 🎯@McIlroyRory sits just one back @MemorialGolf. https://t.co/r9jcOcOvVj

McIlroy's return has been highly anticipated by fans and golf lovers, and the excitement has only grown as his tee time and position for Friday's round were disclosed. McIlroy will begin his day on Tee No. 10 at 7:53 am Eastern Time, accompanied by other golfers, such as Jordan Spieth and Tyrrell Hatton.

This lineup of top-tier talent promises to deliver an enthralling spectacle, with each player demonstrating their abilities and competing for supremacy on the difficult course. McIlroy's comeback to competitive golf adds an added element of intrigue to the Memorial Tournament, as his mere presence draws attention and improves the level of competitiveness.

Rory McIlroy: Standing at Memorial Tournament 2023

The Northern Ireland golf sensation finished the second round of the prestigious Memorial Tournament at even par. McIlroy, who shot 72 in the second round, is in a tight race heading into the weekend.

McIlroy, famed for his strong drives and excellent iron play, shone brightly in the second round. Despite a few wasted opportunities, he managed to make a couple of key birdies to compensate for his bogeys. However, it was his constant play and ability to minimize errors that kept him in contention.

The sun sets over Jack's Place.See you tomorrow, @MemorialGolf 🌅 https://t.co/wFvumy6xId

The four-time major champion had a confident start to his round, but a couple poor shots resulted to bogeys on the front nine. Rory McIlroy quickly regained his calm and demonstrated his tenacity by sinking birdies on the back nine to make up for his earlier mistakes. His accurate approach shots and strong putting helped him keep his scorecard balanced.

McIlroy's success in the opening two rounds has put him within striking distance of the tournament leaders, despite the fact that he confronts a difficult field of excellent golfers. Rory McIlroy will need to stay focused and capitalize on scoring opportunities to climb the top at the Memorial Tournament, which is famed for its difficult course conditions.

As the weekend approaches, golf fans are looking forward to McIlroy's third round, in which he hopes to make a substantial leap up the standings. Fans hope to see Rory McIlroy's signature explosive game, which has earned him several honors throughout his career, thanks to his proven ability to rise to the situation.

Despite the obstacles, Rory McIlroy has reason to be proud of his performance thus far and plenty of time to make any modifications. The Memorial Tournament allows him to demonstrate his resilience, mental toughness, and ability to rise to the situation. Rory McIlroy, with his enormous talent and experience, is a viable contender as the event unfolds, and fans eagerly await his potential rebound.

Here is the list of tee times for the second round of the 2023 Memorial Tournament:

Time (ET)TeeGolfer 1Golfer 2Golfer 3
7:00 AMTee No. 1Christiaan BezuidenhoutLee HodgesSam Stevens
7:05 AMTee No. 10Will GordonEric ColeRyan Fox
7:12 AMTee No. 1David LipskyBen GriffinS.H. Kim
7:17 AMTee No. 10David LingmerthAlex NorenMatt NeSmith
7:24 AMTee No. 1Adam LongWilliam McGirtK.J. Choi
7:29 AMTee No. 10Luke DonaldStephan JaegerThomas Detry
7:36 AMTee No. 1Mackenzie HughesChad RameyJoel Dahmen
7:41 AMTee No. 10Patrick CantlayBilly HorschelHideki Matsuyama
7:48 AMTee No. 1Nico EchavarriaTrey MullinaxFrancesco Molinari
7:53 AMTee No. 10Rory McIlroyJordan SpiethTyrrell Hatton
8:00 AMTee No. 1Chez ReavieJ.T. PostonSepp Straka
8:05 AMTee No. 10Matt FitzpatrickXander SchauffeleJustin Thomas
8:12 AMTee No. 1Davis RileyLucas HerbertBrandt Snedeker
8:17 AMTee No. 10Adam SvenssonK.H. LeeGary Woodland
8:24 AMTee No. 1Chris KirkTom HogeScott Stallings
8:29 AMTee No. 10Corey ConnersKeegan BradleySahith Theegala
8:36 AMTee No. 1Kevin StreelmanAdam SchenkSam Ryder
8:41 AMTee No. 10Andrew PutnamAlex SmalleyJustin Lower
8:48 AMTee No. 1Kazuki HigaThriston LawrenceDavid Micheluzzi
8:53 AMTee No. 10MJ DaffueNicolai HojgaardAldrich Potgieter
12:00 PMTee No. 10Danny WillettPeter MalnatiRobby Shelton
12:05 PMTee No. 1Beau HosslerTaylor PendrithDavis Thompson
12:12 PMTee No. 10Dylan FrittelliAdam HadwinTaylor Montgomery
12:17 PMTee No. 1Patrick RodgersByeong Hun AnDenny McCarthy
12:24 PMTee No. 10Troy MerrittBrandon WuBen Taylor
12:29 PMTee No. 1Keith MitchellJoseph BramlettJustin Suh
12:36 PMTee No. 10Harris EnglishGarrick HiggoBrendon Todd
12:41 PMTee No. 1Wyndham ClarkKurt KitayamaTom Kim
12:48 PMTee No. 10Matt WallaceSeamus PowerCam Davis
12:53 PMTee No. 1Emiliano GrilloScottie SchefflerViktor Hovland
1:00 PMTee No. 10Russell HenleyLanto GriffinMatt Kuchar
1:05 PMTee No. 1Jason DayJon RahmCollin Morikawa
1:12 PMTee No. 10Kevin KisnerLucas GloverBrian Harman
1:17 PMTee No. 1Sam BurnsSi Woo KimRickie Fowler
1:24 PMTee No. 10J.J. SpaunLuke ListStewart Cink
1:29 PMTee No. 1Adam ScottZach JohnsonCameron Young
1:36 PMTee No. 10Jason DufnerMark HubbardHayden Buckley
1:41 PMTee No. 1Nick HardySungjae ImShane Lowry
1:48 PMTee No. 10Austin EckroatBo HoagChris Gotterup
1:53 PMTee No. 1Aaron RaiAkshay BhatiaSam Bennett

