When does Rory McIlroy resume play at the Memorial Tournament 2023? Golfer’s Friday tee times and position explored

Rory McIlroy, one of the most famous golfers of all time, is preparing to make his long-awaited comeback at the Memorial Tournament in 2023. McIlroy will resume his pursuit for victory at the famous Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio, after a brief sabbatical from competitive play.

McIlroy's return has been highly anticipated by fans and golf lovers, and the excitement has only grown as his tee time and position for Friday's round were disclosed. McIlroy will begin his day on Tee No. 10 at 7:53 am Eastern Time, accompanied by other golfers, such as Jordan Spieth and Tyrrell Hatton.

This lineup of top-tier talent promises to deliver an enthralling spectacle, with each player demonstrating their abilities and competing for supremacy on the difficult course. McIlroy's comeback to competitive golf adds an added element of intrigue to the Memorial Tournament, as his mere presence draws attention and improves the level of competitiveness.

Rory McIlroy: Standing at Memorial Tournament 2023

The Northern Ireland golf sensation finished the second round of the prestigious Memorial Tournament at even par. McIlroy, who shot 72 in the second round, is in a tight race heading into the weekend.

McIlroy, famed for his strong drives and excellent iron play, shone brightly in the second round. Despite a few wasted opportunities, he managed to make a couple of key birdies to compensate for his bogeys. However, it was his constant play and ability to minimize errors that kept him in contention.

The four-time major champion had a confident start to his round, but a couple poor shots resulted to bogeys on the front nine. Rory McIlroy quickly regained his calm and demonstrated his tenacity by sinking birdies on the back nine to make up for his earlier mistakes. His accurate approach shots and strong putting helped him keep his scorecard balanced.

McIlroy's success in the opening two rounds has put him within striking distance of the tournament leaders, despite the fact that he confronts a difficult field of excellent golfers. Rory McIlroy will need to stay focused and capitalize on scoring opportunities to climb the top at the Memorial Tournament, which is famed for its difficult course conditions.

As the weekend approaches, golf fans are looking forward to McIlroy's third round, in which he hopes to make a substantial leap up the standings. Fans hope to see Rory McIlroy's signature explosive game, which has earned him several honors throughout his career, thanks to his proven ability to rise to the situation.

Despite the obstacles, Rory McIlroy has reason to be proud of his performance thus far and plenty of time to make any modifications. The Memorial Tournament allows him to demonstrate his resilience, mental toughness, and ability to rise to the situation. Rory McIlroy, with his enormous talent and experience, is a viable contender as the event unfolds, and fans eagerly await his potential rebound.

Here is the list of tee times for the second round of the 2023 Memorial Tournament:

Time (ET) Tee Golfer 1 Golfer 2 Golfer 3 7:00 AM Tee No. 1 Christiaan Bezuidenhout Lee Hodges Sam Stevens 7:05 AM Tee No. 10 Will Gordon Eric Cole Ryan Fox 7:12 AM Tee No. 1 David Lipsky Ben Griffin S.H. Kim 7:17 AM Tee No. 10 David Lingmerth Alex Noren Matt NeSmith 7:24 AM Tee No. 1 Adam Long William McGirt K.J. Choi 7:29 AM Tee No. 10 Luke Donald Stephan Jaeger Thomas Detry 7:36 AM Tee No. 1 Mackenzie Hughes Chad Ramey Joel Dahmen 7:41 AM Tee No. 10 Patrick Cantlay Billy Horschel Hideki Matsuyama 7:48 AM Tee No. 1 Nico Echavarria Trey Mullinax Francesco Molinari 7:53 AM Tee No. 10 Rory McIlroy Jordan Spieth Tyrrell Hatton 8:00 AM Tee No. 1 Chez Reavie J.T. Poston Sepp Straka 8:05 AM Tee No. 10 Matt Fitzpatrick Xander Schauffele Justin Thomas 8:12 AM Tee No. 1 Davis Riley Lucas Herbert Brandt Snedeker 8:17 AM Tee No. 10 Adam Svensson K.H. Lee Gary Woodland 8:24 AM Tee No. 1 Chris Kirk Tom Hoge Scott Stallings 8:29 AM Tee No. 10 Corey Conners Keegan Bradley Sahith Theegala 8:36 AM Tee No. 1 Kevin Streelman Adam Schenk Sam Ryder 8:41 AM Tee No. 10 Andrew Putnam Alex Smalley Justin Lower 8:48 AM Tee No. 1 Kazuki Higa Thriston Lawrence David Micheluzzi 8:53 AM Tee No. 10 MJ Daffue Nicolai Hojgaard Aldrich Potgieter 12:00 PM Tee No. 10 Danny Willett Peter Malnati Robby Shelton 12:05 PM Tee No. 1 Beau Hossler Taylor Pendrith Davis Thompson 12:12 PM Tee No. 10 Dylan Frittelli Adam Hadwin Taylor Montgomery 12:17 PM Tee No. 1 Patrick Rodgers Byeong Hun An Denny McCarthy 12:24 PM Tee No. 10 Troy Merritt Brandon Wu Ben Taylor 12:29 PM Tee No. 1 Keith Mitchell Joseph Bramlett Justin Suh 12:36 PM Tee No. 10 Harris English Garrick Higgo Brendon Todd 12:41 PM Tee No. 1 Wyndham Clark Kurt Kitayama Tom Kim 12:48 PM Tee No. 10 Matt Wallace Seamus Power Cam Davis 12:53 PM Tee No. 1 Emiliano Grillo Scottie Scheffler Viktor Hovland 1:00 PM Tee No. 10 Russell Henley Lanto Griffin Matt Kuchar 1:05 PM Tee No. 1 Jason Day Jon Rahm Collin Morikawa 1:12 PM Tee No. 10 Kevin Kisner Lucas Glover Brian Harman 1:17 PM Tee No. 1 Sam Burns Si Woo Kim Rickie Fowler 1:24 PM Tee No. 10 J.J. Spaun Luke List Stewart Cink 1:29 PM Tee No. 1 Adam Scott Zach Johnson Cameron Young 1:36 PM Tee No. 10 Jason Dufner Mark Hubbard Hayden Buckley 1:41 PM Tee No. 1 Nick Hardy Sungjae Im Shane Lowry 1:48 PM Tee No. 10 Austin Eckroat Bo Hoag Chris Gotterup 1:53 PM Tee No. 1 Aaron Rai Akshay Bhatia Sam Bennett

