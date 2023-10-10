When is Tiger Woods expected to play next in 2023? Predictions from journalists explored

Fifteen-time major champion Tiger Woods is most likely to make his comeback at the 2023 World Hero Championship as per Golf journalist Todd Lewis. In his latest tweet, Lewis predicted that Woods will probably compete in Albany's tournament.

Woods has not participated in a single tournament since the Masters in April. After his withdrawal from the tournament, he soon underwent ankle surgery and focused on full recovery.

He has recently been spotted at Pebble Beach practising golf, which ignites hopes of his return. In the last few weeks, some of the golfer's videos went viral on the internet, where he was seen playing golf. As evident in the clips, his leg is seemingly in a better condition and he could return to the golf course soon.

Todd Lewis, a reporter at Golf Channel & NBC, wrote in his social media post that he believes there is a good chance of Tiger Woods playing at the Hero World Challenge later this year.

Speaking about the five-time Masters winner, Lewis wrote:

"I believe there is a good chance we will see @TigerWoods tee it up at the Hero World Challenge later this year."

The Hero World Challenge is an annual men's golf tournament, which is hosted by Tiger Woods. The tournament usually takes place in December and features a small field.

If Woods fails to compete at the Hero World Challenge, there is a high chance of him playing at the 2023 PNC Championship later in December. He has been playing in the tournament for the last two years and will probably return in 2023 with his son Charlie Woods.

How many times has Tiger Woods won the Hero World Challenge?

Tiger Woods has won the Hero World Challenge five times. He first clinched the trophy of the unofficial tournament in 2001, when it was called Williams World Challenge. He defeated Vijay Singh by three strokes and then went on to register a two-stroke victory over Irish golfer Padraig Harrington in 2004.

Tiger Woods won the tournament for the third time In 2006 and successfully defended the title in 2007. He took home the trophy of the tournament again in 2011 by defeating Zach Johnson.

Interestingly, Viktor Hovland has been winning the Hero World Challenge for the last two years by defeating current World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler.

The Hero World Challenge is an unofficial PGA Tour event. It usually takes place at the Albany in the Bahamas and the benefit of the tournament is for the Tiger Woods Foundation.

The tournament offers prize money to players but does not add points to the FedEx Cup standings. However, the prize money won by the players does not add to their official professional career earnings. But it helps players add points to their Official World Golf Ranking.