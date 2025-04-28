When did Tiger Woods last fly his $55 million jet?

Tiger Woods is one of the top golfers with 82 PGA Tour and 15 Major championship wins. He is one of the few golfers who owns a private jet and has a $55 million-worth Gulfstream G550.

According to Radaratlas, this plane has been at Brunswick since February 18, 2025 and it's been 69 days since the plane flew. It further suggests that the plane is undergoing an overhaul. Here is the tweet:

"It's been 69 days since Tiger Woods' airplane #N517TW flew. It was a short flight on February 18th, 2025 from Stuart, FL #KSUA to Brunswick Golden Isles Airport #KBQK. I suspect the plane is undergoing maintenance or a refresh of some kind."

This aircraft is registered as N517TW and was first produced in 2008 with a serial number 5209. The official registered owner of this aircraft is GTW Corporation, based in Jupiter, Florida, where Tiger Woods lives, and he is listed as the main operator of this aircraft.

The Gulfstream G550 is one of the most popular business jets. In total, there are over 600 Gulfstream G550s produced by a private jet manufacturer in Georgia. Along with Tiger Woods, prominent entrepreneur Elon Musk also owns one of the Gulfstream private jets.

Woods' private jet has two Rolls Royce BR710 turbofan engines, which produce 15,000 pounds of thrust and can hold up to a maximum of 14 passengers.

When did Tiger Woods last compete in a professional golf event?

Even though Tiger Woods competed in most of the TGL games for the Jupiter Golf Links team, his last competitive pro golf event was the 2024 Open Championship. Woods is struggling to keep his body injury-free, and the 2021 solo car crash made it even worse.

Tiger Woods at The 152nd Open - Day Two - Source: Getty

Woods hasn't recovered completely, as he has been competing only in the Major championship events for the last couple of years. However, this year, he skipped the 2025 Masters as he ruptured his left Achilles. Hence, the date for his exact comeback to pro golf is not known.

After missing the cut at the 2024 Open Championship, Woods talked about returning to golf in the post-round press conference.

"I'd like to have played more, but I just wanted to make sure that I was able to play the major championships this year. I got a lot of time off to get better, to be better physically, which has been the case all year," he said.

"I've gotten better, even though my results really haven't shown it, but physically I've gotten better, which is great. I just need to keep progressing like that and then eventually start playing more competitively and start getting into kind of the competitive flow again," Woods said.

Meanwhile, Tiger Woods managed to make just one cut last year at the 2024 Masters, as he failed to make it to the weekend at the US Open, PGA Championship and the Open Championship.

