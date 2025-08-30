When Tiger Woods picked himself alongside legendary golfers in his all-time Mount Rushmore of golf

Tiger Woods is considered one of the greatest golfers of all time. He has developed a legendary career, having tied for the most PGA Tour wins (82) and the second most golf major championships (15). Recently, Woods' old interview from the 2018 Ryder Cup, when he served as vice captain for Team USA, has been resurfaced, in which he revealed his Mount Rushmore and included himself in it.

When he was asked the question, Woods took a deep thought before picking Sam Snead, Jack Nicklaus, Bobby Jones, and himself as the four greatest golfers who should be on Mount Rushmore. It was definitely an interesting pick that was recently reposted by the X page NUCLR Golf, who also asked the fans to name their Mount Rushmore of Golf. The caption of the post read,

"⛳️🗿⛰️#WATCH — Tiger Woods lists his all-time Mount Rushmore of golf: “Snead, Jones, Nicklaus…. Me!” Who are your 4 picks?"

Tiger Woods is currently unable to play golf owing to a season-ending injury sustained in March. Woods tore his right Achilles tendon during a practice round and underwent emergency surgery. While the surgery was a success, Woods was instructed to rest for a while, and he stated that his return will be challenging in the 2025 season.

Despite the injuries, Woods has continued to play an important part in the golf world, as he even served as a member on the selection committee for the PGA Tour's next leader. Aside from Woods, the selection committee included Arthur M. Blank, Adam Scott, Jay Monahan, Joe Gorder, and Sam Kennedy. All of them chose Brian Rolapp as the tour's future CEO.

Ironically, Rolapp recently announced the formation of a new committee on which Tiger Woods will play a key part.

Brian Rolapp wants Tiger Woods to secure the PGA Tour's future golf model

Brian Rolapp began his stint as the CEO of the PGA Tour, and his first major decision was to form a Future Competition Committee for the Tour. He explained how this committee intends to make the PGA Tour's model the greatest in the world, keeping PGA fans entertained at all times. Interestingly, the committee is all set to be chaired by Tiger Woods.

Rolapp issued a statement regarding this, where he explained,

"The purpose of this committee is pretty simple. We're going to design the best professional golf competitive model in the world for the benefit of PGA Tour fans, players, and their partners. It is aimed at a holistic re-look at how we compete on the Tour. That is inclusive of regular season, postseason, and offseason."

The CEO of the PGA Tour continued to explain,

"We're going to focus on the evolution of our competitive model and the corresponding media products and sponsorship elements, and model of the entire sport. The goal is not incremental change. The goal is significant change.”

Tiger Woods may be an excellent choice by Rolapp because, with his experience, the PGA Tour's model can change significantly. Woods is also working on an Augusta National course upgrade, and with all of this, he should be able to create a golf model that fans will enjoy.

