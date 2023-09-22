When will Brooks Koepka tee off at the LIV Golf Chicago? Ryder Cup golfer’s tee times and pairing explored

After almost a month of hiatus, LIV golfers are back in the game. This week, the Saudi circuit players will be travelling to Chicago for the tournament, which is scheduled to take place from September 22 to 24.
The 2023 PGA Championship winner Brooks Koepka will also be playing at the LIV Golf Chicago event. He will tee off for the first round of the game at 12:15 p.m. ET with Cameron Smith and Phil Mickelson on Friday. Koepka will start his game on the first hole at Rich Harvest Farms Golf Course.
The inaugural round of the 2023 LIV Golf Chicago event will start on Friday, September 22, at 12:15 p.m. ET. All the 48 golfers playing this week will start the game at the same time but on different holes.
The players are grouped into teams of four. They will tee off with their teammates, while the team captain will be paired with other team captains.
Players have been divided into 16 groups of three players each for the Chicago event. Cameron Smith, Brooks Koepka, and Phil Mickelson are the first group and they will tee off on the first hole followed by Dustin Johnson, Joaquin Niemann and Louis Oosthuizen, who will start the play on the second hole.
Here are the pairings of the 2023 LIV Golf Chicago:
- 1. Cameron Smith, Brooks Koepka, Phil Mickelson
- 2. Dustin Johnson, Joaquin Niemann, Louis Oosthuizen
- 3. Sergio Garcia, Bubba Watson, Bryson DeChambeau
- 4. Henrik Stenson, Kevin Na, Martin Kaymer
- 6. Ian Poulter, Sam Horsfield, Lee Westwood
- 7. Scott Vincent, D
- anny Lee, Sihwan Kim
- 8. Richard Bland, Bernd Wiesberger, Graeme McDowell
- 9. Marc Leishman, Jediah Morgan, Matt Jones
- 10. Chase Koepka, Jason Kokrak, Matthew Wolff
- 11. Cameron Tringale, Brendon Steele, James Piot
- 13. Eugenio Chacarra, Carlos Ortiz, Abraham Ancer
- 14. Thomas Pieters, Harold Varner III, Talor Gooch
- 15. Anirban Lahiri, Charles Howell II, Paul Casey
- 16. Charl Schwatzel, Branden Grace, Dean Burmester
- 17. Peter Uihlein, Patrick Reed, Pat Perez
- 18. Sebastian Munoz, Mito Pereira, David Puig
Brooks Koepka's odds to win the 2023 LIV Golf Chicago
The five-time major champion has been blessed with a successful year in 2023. He produced an incredible performance on the LIV Golf as well as in the majors. He won the PGA Championship earlier this year and earned a spot in the US Ryder Cup team. Koepka is the only LIV golfer who will be playing at the biennial event next week.
Brooks Koepka is also one of the expert's favourites to win the 2023 LIV Golf Chicago. The top favourite is the defending Champion Cameron Smith with odds points of +750.
According to BetOnline, Koepka's odds to win the LIV Golf event this week are +1600.
Here are the odds of the 2023 LIV Golf Chicago event (as per BetOnline):
- Cameron Smith +750
- Bryson DeChambeau +1000
- Patrick Reed +1600
- Dustin Johnson +1600
- Talor Gooch +1600
- Brooks Koepka +1600
- Joaquin Niemann +1800
- Mito Pereira +1800
- Dean Burmester +2500
- Branden Grace +2800
- Harold Varner III +2800
- Abraham Ancer +2800
- Cameron Tringale +2800
- Jason Kokrak +2800
- Sergio Garcia +3300
- Sebastian Munoz +3300
- Anirban Lahiri +3300
- Brendan Steele +3500
- Charles Howell III +4000
- Carlos Ortiz +4000
- Louis Oosthuizen +4500
- Thomas Pieters +4500
- David Puig +4500