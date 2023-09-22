When will Brooks Koepka tee off at the LIV Golf Chicago? Ryder Cup golfer’s tee times and pairing explored

After almost a month of hiatus, LIV golfers are back in the game. This week, the Saudi circuit players will be travelling to Chicago for the tournament, which is scheduled to take place from September 22 to 24.

The 2023 PGA Championship winner Brooks Koepka will also be playing at the LIV Golf Chicago event. He will tee off for the first round of the game at 12:15 p.m. ET with Cameron Smith and Phil Mickelson on Friday. Koepka will start his game on the first hole at Rich Harvest Farms Golf Course.

The inaugural round of the 2023 LIV Golf Chicago event will start on Friday, September 22, at 12:15 p.m. ET. All the 48 golfers playing this week will start the game at the same time but on different holes.

The players are grouped into teams of four. They will tee off with their teammates, while the team captain will be paired with other team captains.

Players have been divided into 16 groups of three players each for the Chicago event. Cameron Smith, Brooks Koepka, and Phil Mickelson are the first group and they will tee off on the first hole followed by Dustin Johnson, Joaquin Niemann and Louis Oosthuizen, who will start the play on the second hole.

Here are the pairings of the 2023 LIV Golf Chicago:

1. Cameron Smith, Brooks Koepka, Phil Mickelson

2. Dustin Johnson, Joaquin Niemann, Louis Oosthuizen

3. Sergio Garcia, Bubba Watson, Bryson DeChambeau

4. Henrik Stenson, Kevin Na, Martin Kaymer

6. Ian Poulter, Sam Horsfield, Lee Westwood

7. Scott Vincent, D

anny Lee, Sihwan Kim

8. Richard Bland, Bernd Wiesberger, Graeme McDowell

9. Marc Leishman, Jediah Morgan, Matt Jones

10. Chase Koepka, Jason Kokrak, Matthew Wolff

11. Cameron Tringale, Brendon Steele, James Piot

13. Eugenio Chacarra, Carlos Ortiz, Abraham Ancer

14. Thomas Pieters, Harold Varner III, Talor Gooch

15. Anirban Lahiri, Charles Howell II, Paul Casey

16. Charl Schwatzel, Branden Grace, Dean Burmester

17. Peter Uihlein, Patrick Reed, Pat Perez

18. Sebastian Munoz, Mito Pereira, David Puig

Brooks Koepka's odds to win the 2023 LIV Golf Chicago

The five-time major champion has been blessed with a successful year in 2023. He produced an incredible performance on the LIV Golf as well as in the majors. He won the PGA Championship earlier this year and earned a spot in the US Ryder Cup team. Koepka is the only LIV golfer who will be playing at the biennial event next week.

Brooks Koepka is also one of the expert's favourites to win the 2023 LIV Golf Chicago. The top favourite is the defending Champion Cameron Smith with odds points of +750.

According to BetOnline, Koepka's odds to win the LIV Golf event this week are +1600.

Here are the odds of the 2023 LIV Golf Chicago event (as per BetOnline):

Cameron Smith +750

Bryson DeChambeau +1000

Patrick Reed +1600

Dustin Johnson +1600

Talor Gooch +1600

Brooks Koepka +1600

Joaquin Niemann +1800

Mito Pereira +1800

Dean Burmester +2500

Branden Grace +2800

Harold Varner III +2800

Abraham Ancer +2800

Cameron Tringale +2800

Jason Kokrak +2800

Sergio Garcia +3300

Sebastian Munoz +3300

Anirban Lahiri +3300

Brendan Steele +3500

Charles Howell III +4000

Carlos Ortiz +4000

Louis Oosthuizen +4500

Thomas Pieters +4500

David Puig +4500