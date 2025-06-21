When will Bryson DeChambeau play next after 2025 US Open disappointment?

Bryson DeChambeau was the defending champion at the 2025 US Open. He was one of the favourites to win at the Oakmont Country Club, but failed to even make the cut. Fans are now more curious about DeChambeau and what his next event will be after his disappointing performance. So here's a look at his next tournament.

Bryson DeChambeau is slated to play in the upcoming LIV Golf Dallas. The tournament will be held in his hometown from June 27 to 29, 2025. The event is going to be hosted by Maridoe Golf Club, a course that should not be taken lightly.

The Maridoe Golf Club contains numerous water bodies that affect 14 holes on the par 72 course. Maridoe is located in Carrollton, Texas, approximately north of Dallas. Even Bryson DeChambeau recently commented on the course, suggesting it will not be an easy tournament for him. The golfer gave an interview to Fox Sports and talked about the same.

"Yeah, Dallas being our hometown, and I want to play really well. So I've been playing great, moving in the right direction with my golf game, figuring a lot of amazing stuff, fun stuff out. Hopefully I can deliver for them, but it's gonna be a lot of focus grinding."

He continued,

"The golf course is not easy. Maridoe is a difficult test of golf. So you got to place your ball in many good places. You just can't let it get away from you and kind of plot it right in front of you. So I'm excited to deliver for them."

The LIV Golf Dallas features a total purse value of $25 million, and the format will be 54-hole stroke play over three days.

How has Bryson DeChambeau's 2025 season gone so far?

PGA: U.S. Open - Second Round - Source: Imagn

Bryson DeChambeau has been in excellent form this season. He even won the LIV Golf Korea event that took place at the Jack Nicklaus Golf Course. His ongoing form was the reason behind all the fan support he had at the 2025 US Open. But fate was not on his side. DeChambeau finished the third golf major with a cumulative score of 10 over par.

Talking about his rest of the season, here's a look at it:

2025 LIV Golf Tournaments

LIV Golf Riyadh – T6, 203 (-13)

– T6, 203 (-13) LIV Golf Adelaide – T18, 212 (-4)

– T18, 212 (-4) LIV Golf Hong Kong – T20, 203 (-7)

– T20, 203 (-7) LIV Golf Singapore – T10, 206 (-7)

– T10, 206 (-7) LIV Golf Miami – 5, 214 (-2)

– 5, 214 (-2) LIV Golf Mexico City – T2, 200 (-13)

– T2, 200 (-13) LIV Golf Korea – 1, 197 (-19)

– 1, 197 (-19) LIV Golf Virginia – T4, 200 (-13)

2025 PGA Tour Tournaments

Masters Tournament – T5, 281 (-7)

– T5, 281 (-7) PGA Championship – T2, 278 (-6)

– T2, 278 (-6) U.S. Open – Missed Cut, 150 (+10)

