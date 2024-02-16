When will Cameron Davis tee off at Round 2 of 2024 Genesis Invitational? Tee times and pairings explored

Cameron Davis is currently at Riviera Golf Club for his latest participation at the Tiger Woods-hosted Genesis Invitational. The 28-year-old golfer holds the T2 position alongside Jason Day and Luke list on the leaderboard.

Following an impressive score of 6 under par in the tournament's first round, Davis is expected to tee off for his second round alongside Adam Hadwin and Cameron Young on February 16 at 2:18 pm.

On Thursday, Cameron Davis earned sufficient birdies (a total of 7) and one bogey to finish the day on 65 under par. This made the Aussie stand on the T2 finish, just one stroke behind the current leader, Patrick Cantlay.

The second round of the event is already live and fans can catch the TV coverage of Cameron Davis' performance on Golf Channel, starting at 4 p.m. ET to 8 p.m. ET. They can also watch the live action on ESPN+ at 10:30 a.m. ET and can get a glimpse of featured group coverage.

A look into Cameron Davis and other golfers' Round 2 tee times at 2024 Genesis Invitational

The second round of the Genesis Invitational commenced at 10:20 am, with Nick Dunlap and Grayson Murray teeing off. Following them, other players, including Cameron Davis, will take to the course in pairings, competing for the $20 million prize.

Here are the tee times of other golfers participating in the second round of the Genesis Invitational:

Nick Dunlap, Grayson Murray: 10:20 am

Will Zalatoris, Matt Kuchar, Sam Ryder: 10:32 am

Luke List, J.J. Spaun, Kevin Yu: 10:44 am

Jason Day, Tony Finau, Brendon Todd:10:56 am

Lee Hodges, Brian Harman, Hideki Matsuyama: 11:08 am

Sepp Straka, Si Woo Kim, Andrew Putnam: 11:20 am

Rickie Fowler, Mackenzie Hughes, Patrick Rodgers: 11:32 am

Taylor Moore, Kurt Kitayama, Eric Cole: 11:44 am

Sahith Theegala, Xander Schauffele, Tommy Fleetwood: 12:01 pm

Collin Morikawa, Matt Fitzpatrick, Scottie Scheffler: 12:13 pm

Wyndham Clark, Rory McIlroy, Max Homa: 12:25 pm

Adam Scott, Alex Smalley, Taylor Montgomery: 12:27 pm

Nicolai Hojgaard, Chase Johnson: 12:49 pm

Charley Hoffman, Beau Hossler, Ben Griffin: 1:01 pm

Lucas Glover, Byeong Hun An, Adam Schenk: 1:13 pm

Emiliano Grillo, Russell Henley, Sungjae Im: 1:25 pm

Keegan Bradley, Tom Hoge, Harris English: 1:42 pm

Chris Kirk, Corey Conners, J.T. Poston: 1:54 pm

Adam Svensson, Seamus Power, Denny McCarthy: 2:06 pm

Cam Davis, Adam Hadwin, Cameron Young: 2:18 pm

Nick Taylor, Viktor Hovland, Sam Burns: 2:30 pm

Tom Kim, Patrick Cantlay, Jordan Spieth: 2:42 pm

Justin Thomas, Tiger Woods, Gary Woodland: 2:54 pm

Ludvig Aberg, Nick Hardy, Christiaan Bezuidenhout: 3:06 pm.