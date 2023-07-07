When will Grayson Murray resume play at the John Deere Classic 2023? Golfer’s Friday tee times explored

Grayson Murray, the outstanding golfer competing in the John Deere Classic 2023, is scheduled to return to the course on Friday (July 7) with a morning tee time. He is slated to tee off from the first tee at 8:07 a.m. alongside Derek Lamely and Paul Haley II.
Murray's performance in the second round will be eagerly followed as he looks to build on his impressive performance so far in the tournament.
The morning wave will feature a number of outstanding golfers, including Sung Kang, Geoff Ogilvy, and Scott Brown. The rivalry within this group is expected to be fierce as each participant attempts to climb the scoreboard.
Grayson Murray's standing at John Deere Classis
Grayson Murray has had a solid start to the John Deere Classic, currently sitting in second place on the scoreboard. He shot a 7-under 64 in the opening round of the competition, which was held at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Illinois.
The American's outstanding performance has him only two strokes behind the early leader, Sweden's Jonas Blixt. Murray's round was distinguished by his accuracy and poise on the course, positioning him for a good finish to the event.
The John Deere Classic is noted for attracting elite players from around the world, providing golf enthusiasts with a thrilling tournament. The tournament, which is taking place from July 6 to 9 at the gorgeous TPC Deere Run this year, provides a challenging yet scenic location for golfers to exhibit their skills.
Tee timings for Round 2 at John Deere Classic
At 7:45 a.m., the 1st and 10th tees at the John Deere Classic will see intriguing groups. Fans can expect an exciting start on the first tee with D.A. Points, William McGirt, and Dylan Wu.
These accomplished golfers will bring their knowledge and competitive passion to the course, laying the groundwork for an exciting round. Kelly Kraft, Harry Higgs, and Alex Smalley will all tee off on the 10th hole at the same time, ready to show off their skills and leave their mark on the event.
The early morning action at TPC Deere Run promises to be an exciting spectacle as these golfers begin their quest for success. The schedule is as follows:
Note: Saturday tee times for the PGA Tour John Deere Classic 2023 will be updated after Friday's play.