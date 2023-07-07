Golf
  • home icon
  • Golf
  • John Deere Classic
  • When will Grayson Murray resume play at the John Deere Classic 2023? Golfer’s Friday tee times explored

When will Grayson Murray resume play at the John Deere Classic 2023? Golfer’s Friday tee times explored

By Manjit Kishore Verma
Modified Jul 07, 2023 09:09 GMT
John Deere Classic - Round One
John Deere Classic(image via getty)

Grayson Murray, the outstanding golfer competing in the John Deere Classic 2023, is scheduled to return to the course on Friday (July 7) with a morning tee time. He is slated to tee off from the first tee at 8:07 a.m. alongside Derek Lamely and Paul Haley II.

Murray's performance in the second round will be eagerly followed as he looks to build on his impressive performance so far in the tournament.

That’s a lot of circles. https://t.co/nlnE0CP5ct

The morning wave will feature a number of outstanding golfers, including Sung Kang, Geoff Ogilvy, and Scott Brown. The rivalry within this group is expected to be fierce as each participant attempts to climb the scoreboard.

Grayson Murray's standing at John Deere Classis

Grayson Murray has had a solid start to the John Deere Classic, currently sitting in second place on the scoreboard. He shot a 7-under 64 in the opening round of the competition, which was held at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Illinois.

The American's outstanding performance has him only two strokes behind the early leader, Sweden's Jonas Blixt. Murray's round was distinguished by his accuracy and poise on the course, positioning him for a good finish to the event.

✌️ back from the leader @JDClassic after Thursday. https://t.co/HnuOLsMo96

The John Deere Classic is noted for attracting elite players from around the world, providing golf enthusiasts with a thrilling tournament. The tournament, which is taking place from July 6 to 9 at the gorgeous TPC Deere Run this year, provides a challenging yet scenic location for golfers to exhibit their skills.

Tee timings for Round 2 at John Deere Classic

At 7:45 a.m., the 1st and 10th tees at the John Deere Classic will see intriguing groups. Fans can expect an exciting start on the first tee with D.A. Points, William McGirt, and Dylan Wu.

These accomplished golfers will bring their knowledge and competitive passion to the course, laying the groundwork for an exciting round. Kelly Kraft, Harry Higgs, and Alex Smalley will all tee off on the 10th hole at the same time, ready to show off their skills and leave their mark on the event.

The early morning action at TPC Deere Run promises to be an exciting spectacle as these golfers begin their quest for success. The schedule is as follows:

TeeGroupTime
1stD.A. Points, William McGirt, Dylan Wu7:45 am
1stSung Kang, Geoff Ogilvy, Scott Brown7:56 am
1stGrayson Murray, Derek Lamely, Paul Haley II8:07 am
1stNico Echavarria, Richy Werenski, Tyler Duncan8:18 am
1stK.H. Lee, Chad Ramey, Marin Laird8:29 am
1stCameron Champ, Joel Dahmen, Robert Streb8:40 am
1stSatoshi Kodaira, Sam Ryder, Vince Whaley8:51 am
1stS.Y. Noh, Sean O’Hair, David Lipsky9:02 am
1stMartin Trainer, Chris Stroud, Greg Chalmers9:13 am
1stScott Piercy, Brice Garnett, Joseph Bramlett9:24 am
1stKyle Westmoreland, Akshay Bhatia, Yuto Katsuragawa9:35 am
1stMJ Daffue, Brent Grant, Anders Larson9:46 am
1stCarl Yuan, Brandon Matthews, William Mouw9:57 am
1stPatrick Rodgers, Beau Hossler, Greyson Sigg1:10 pm
1stRyan Palmer, Matt NeSmith, Justin Lower1:21 pm
1stPatton Kizzire, Kramer Hickok, Callum Tarren1:32 pm
1stSeamus Power, Adam Hadwin, Adam Schenk1:43 pm
1stTaylor Moore, Chris Kirk, Russell Henley1:54 pm
1stMatt Kuchar, Zach Johnson, Denny McCarthy2:05 pm
1stKeith Mitchell, Russell Knox, Mark Hubbard2:16 pm
1stChesson Hadley, Zac Blair, Matthias Schwab2:27 pm
1stJames Hahn, Cameron Percy, Doc Redman2:38 pm
1stKevin Chappell, Doug Ghim, Max McGreevy2:49 pm
1stAustin Cook, Wesley Bryan, Ben Taylor3:00 pm
1stTano Goya, Augusto Nunez, Marcus Byrd3:11 pm
1stReid Martin, Kaito Onishi, Gordon Sargent3:22 pm
10thKelly Kraft, Harry Higgs, Alex Smalley7:45 am
10thAdam Long, Ben An, Davis Thompson7:56 am
10thChristiaan Bezuidenhout, S.H. Kim, Tyson Alexander8:07 am
10thJ.T. Poston, Lucas Glover, Michael Kim8:18 am
10thNick Taylor, Emiliano Grillo, Sepp Straka8:29 am
10thNick Hardy, Cameron Young, Ludvig Aberg8:40 am
10thDylan Frittelli, Eric Cole, Taylor Montgomery8:51 am
10thBen Martin, Kevin Streelman, Sam Stevens9:02 am
10thAaron Baddeley, Jonathan Byrd, Austin Smotherman9:13 am
10thDavid Lingmerth, Robby Shelton, Will Gordon9:24 am
10thKevin Tway, Ryan Armour, Kyle Stanley9:35 am
10thTrevor Cone, Ryan Gerard, Michael Thorbjornsen9:46 am
10thTrevor Werbylo, Peter Kuest, Tommy Kuhl9:57 am
10thTroy Merritt, Jonas Blixt, Henrik Norlander1:10 pm
10thCody Gribble, Brian Stuard, Kevin Yu1:21 pm
10thStephan Jaeger, Carson Young, Harrison Endycott1:32 pm
10thErik van Rooyen, Garrick Higgo, Jim Herman1:43 pm
10thAdam Svensson, Trey Mullinax, Brendon Todd1:54 pm
10thRyan Brehm, Brian Gay, Bradnt Snedeker2:05 pm
10thChez Reavie, Andrew Landry, Lanto Griffin2:16 pm
10thJimmy Walker, Nick Watney, Chad Collins2:27 pm
10thNate Lashley, Peter Malnati, Hank Lebioda2:38 pm
10thJason Dufner, Ryan Moore, Derek Ernst2:49 pm
10thRicky Barnes, Andrew Novak, Zecheng Dou3:00 pm
10thMichael Gligic, Kevin Roy, Ross Streelman3:11 pm
10thScott Harrington, Matti Schmid, Jay Giannetto3:22 pm

Note: Saturday tee times for the PGA Tour John Deere Classic 2023 will be updated after Friday's play.

Quick Links

Edited by Ritwik Kumar
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...