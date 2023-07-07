When will Grayson Murray resume play at the John Deere Classic 2023? Golfer’s Friday tee times explored

Grayson Murray, the outstanding golfer competing in the John Deere Classic 2023, is scheduled to return to the course on Friday (July 7) with a morning tee time. He is slated to tee off from the first tee at 8:07 a.m. alongside Derek Lamely and Paul Haley II.

Murray's performance in the second round will be eagerly followed as he looks to build on his impressive performance so far in the tournament.

The morning wave will feature a number of outstanding golfers, including Sung Kang, Geoff Ogilvy, and Scott Brown. The rivalry within this group is expected to be fierce as each participant attempts to climb the scoreboard.

Grayson Murray's standing at John Deere Classis

Grayson Murray has had a solid start to the John Deere Classic, currently sitting in second place on the scoreboard. He shot a 7-under 64 in the opening round of the competition, which was held at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Illinois.

The American's outstanding performance has him only two strokes behind the early leader, Sweden's Jonas Blixt. Murray's round was distinguished by his accuracy and poise on the course, positioning him for a good finish to the event.

The John Deere Classic is noted for attracting elite players from around the world, providing golf enthusiasts with a thrilling tournament. The tournament, which is taking place from July 6 to 9 at the gorgeous TPC Deere Run this year, provides a challenging yet scenic location for golfers to exhibit their skills.

Tee timings for Round 2 at John Deere Classic

At 7:45 a.m., the 1st and 10th tees at the John Deere Classic will see intriguing groups. Fans can expect an exciting start on the first tee with D.A. Points, William McGirt, and Dylan Wu.

These accomplished golfers will bring their knowledge and competitive passion to the course, laying the groundwork for an exciting round. Kelly Kraft, Harry Higgs, and Alex Smalley will all tee off on the 10th hole at the same time, ready to show off their skills and leave their mark on the event.

The early morning action at TPC Deere Run promises to be an exciting spectacle as these golfers begin their quest for success. The schedule is as follows:

Tee Group Time 1st D.A. Points, William McGirt, Dylan Wu 7:45 am 1st Sung Kang, Geoff Ogilvy, Scott Brown 7:56 am 1st Grayson Murray, Derek Lamely, Paul Haley II 8:07 am 1st Nico Echavarria, Richy Werenski, Tyler Duncan 8:18 am 1st K.H. Lee, Chad Ramey, Marin Laird 8:29 am 1st Cameron Champ, Joel Dahmen, Robert Streb 8:40 am 1st Satoshi Kodaira, Sam Ryder, Vince Whaley 8:51 am 1st S.Y. Noh, Sean O’Hair, David Lipsky 9:02 am 1st Martin Trainer, Chris Stroud, Greg Chalmers 9:13 am 1st Scott Piercy, Brice Garnett, Joseph Bramlett 9:24 am 1st Kyle Westmoreland, Akshay Bhatia, Yuto Katsuragawa 9:35 am 1st MJ Daffue, Brent Grant, Anders Larson 9:46 am 1st Carl Yuan, Brandon Matthews, William Mouw 9:57 am 1st Patrick Rodgers, Beau Hossler, Greyson Sigg 1:10 pm 1st Ryan Palmer, Matt NeSmith, Justin Lower 1:21 pm 1st Patton Kizzire, Kramer Hickok, Callum Tarren 1:32 pm 1st Seamus Power, Adam Hadwin, Adam Schenk 1:43 pm 1st Taylor Moore, Chris Kirk, Russell Henley 1:54 pm 1st Matt Kuchar, Zach Johnson, Denny McCarthy 2:05 pm 1st Keith Mitchell, Russell Knox, Mark Hubbard 2:16 pm 1st Chesson Hadley, Zac Blair, Matthias Schwab 2:27 pm 1st James Hahn, Cameron Percy, Doc Redman 2:38 pm 1st Kevin Chappell, Doug Ghim, Max McGreevy 2:49 pm 1st Austin Cook, Wesley Bryan, Ben Taylor 3:00 pm 1st Tano Goya, Augusto Nunez, Marcus Byrd 3:11 pm 1st Reid Martin, Kaito Onishi, Gordon Sargent 3:22 pm 10th Kelly Kraft, Harry Higgs, Alex Smalley 7:45 am 10th Adam Long, Ben An, Davis Thompson 7:56 am 10th Christiaan Bezuidenhout, S.H. Kim, Tyson Alexander 8:07 am 10th J.T. Poston, Lucas Glover, Michael Kim 8:18 am 10th Nick Taylor, Emiliano Grillo, Sepp Straka 8:29 am 10th Nick Hardy, Cameron Young, Ludvig Aberg 8:40 am 10th Dylan Frittelli, Eric Cole, Taylor Montgomery 8:51 am 10th Ben Martin, Kevin Streelman, Sam Stevens 9:02 am 10th Aaron Baddeley, Jonathan Byrd, Austin Smotherman 9:13 am 10th David Lingmerth, Robby Shelton, Will Gordon 9:24 am 10th Kevin Tway, Ryan Armour, Kyle Stanley 9:35 am 10th Trevor Cone, Ryan Gerard, Michael Thorbjornsen 9:46 am 10th Trevor Werbylo, Peter Kuest, Tommy Kuhl 9:57 am 10th Troy Merritt, Jonas Blixt, Henrik Norlander 1:10 pm 10th Cody Gribble, Brian Stuard, Kevin Yu 1:21 pm 10th Stephan Jaeger, Carson Young, Harrison Endycott 1:32 pm 10th Erik van Rooyen, Garrick Higgo, Jim Herman 1:43 pm 10th Adam Svensson, Trey Mullinax, Brendon Todd 1:54 pm 10th Ryan Brehm, Brian Gay, Bradnt Snedeker 2:05 pm 10th Chez Reavie, Andrew Landry, Lanto Griffin 2:16 pm 10th Jimmy Walker, Nick Watney, Chad Collins 2:27 pm 10th Nate Lashley, Peter Malnati, Hank Lebioda 2:38 pm 10th Jason Dufner, Ryan Moore, Derek Ernst 2:49 pm 10th Ricky Barnes, Andrew Novak, Zecheng Dou 3:00 pm 10th Michael Gligic, Kevin Roy, Ross Streelman 3:11 pm 10th Scott Harrington, Matti Schmid, Jay Giannetto 3:22 pm

Note: Saturday tee times for the PGA Tour John Deere Classic 2023 will be updated after Friday's play.

