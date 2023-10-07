When will the inaugural match for Tiger Woods’ TGL be played? Schedule, dates, and more

Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy's TMRW Golf League (TGL) has unveiled its initial match schedule as well as a big media agreement. TGL has secured a multi-year agreement with ESPN, making the sports network the league's exclusive media rights partner once matches begin in January 2024.

The anticipation for the debut tournament will receive a boost on Saturday, December 30, with a special preview show on ABC. This preview program will be a teaser for golf enthusiasts, giving them a sneak peek at the upcoming league action.

The actual league action will begin on Tuesday nights for the first two weeks. The first match will take place on January 9 at 9 p.m. ET, while the second will commence on January 16 at 7 p.m. ET. The NFL and college football schedules may have an impact on viewership for these initial Tuesday broadcasts.

Following the initial weeks, matches will largely be played on Mondays, providing fans with a constant schedule to look forward to. A comprehensive season schedule, including match dates and times, will be released at a later date.

It's worth mentioning that matches will be broadcast on either ESPN or ESPN2, giving spectators a wide range of options. Furthermore, all matches will be streamed on ESPN+, increasing the league's digital presence and making it more accessible to a wider audience.

Tiger Woods recruits multiple top-20 players for TGL debut season

The debut season of the tournament promises to be exciting, with 15 regular-season matches followed by the semifinals and final to determine the league's champions.

Tiger Woods' TMRW Golf League roster includes nine of the top 20 players in the Official World Golf Rankings. This powerful array of golfing talent boasts a combined record of 29 major championships, 195 PGA Tour titles, and an incredible 886 weeks at the coveted world No. 1 ranking.

A brief look at the teams set to compete in the TGL

The debut season has only two open positions. The league intends to form six teams, each with three PGA Tour players, to provide a fascinating and competitive inaugural season.

TGL Atlanta

Owned by Arthur M. Blank, AMB Sports and Entertainment

TGL Boston

Owned by John Henry, Tom Werner, and Fenway Sports Group

Los Angeles Golf Club

Owned by Alexis Ohanian, Serena Williams, and Venus Williams

Limited partners: the Antetokounmpo brothers, Alex Morgan, Servando Carrasco, and Michelle Wie West

TGL New York

Owned by Steven A. Cohen and Cohen Private Ventures

Additional players are set to join this illustrious group, bolstering the current 16-player roster listed below:

Matt Fitzpatrick

Rickie Fowler

Max Homa

Billy Horschel

Collin Morikawa

Jon Rahm

Justin Rose

Xander Schauffele

Adam Scott

Justin Thomas

Tiger Woods

Rory McIlroy

Tommy Fleetwood

Tyrrell Hatton

Shane Lowry

Si Woo Kim