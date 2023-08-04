When will Justin Thomas resume play at Wyndham Championship 2023? Golfer’s Friday tee times explored

Justin Thomas fired an even-par 70 in the first round of the 2023 Wyndham Championship to finish the day at T68. He is eight strokes behind the leader, Russell Henley.

Teeing off from the tenth hole, Thomas made five straight pars before sinking the first birdie of the day on the par-5 15th hole. On the ninth hole of the day, he made his first bogey after missing the chip to the hole on the 18th.

Thomas was again under par after making a birdie on Hole 1, but made a bogey on the immediate next hole. Seven straight pars meant he concluded the first day of the Wyndham Championship at even par.

The 15-time PGA Tour winner will begin his second round at the Wyndham Championship from tee 1 alongside Shane Lowry and Adam Scott. The trio is scheduled to tee off on Friday, August 4, at 1 p.m. ET.

The 43-year-old Australian was in impressive touch in the first round of the Wyndham Championship as he fired a 5-under 65 to end the day at T5. Lowry also shot 2-under 68 on Thursday, which comprised three birdies and a single bogey.

While Scott and Lowry will be aiming to narrow the lead, Thomas will be striving for a better round on Friday to stay in contention for the FedEx playoffs. As per the experts, he needs to finish within the top 18 in the Wyndham Championship to qualify for the event in Memphis

What are the tee time details for the 2023 Wyndham Championship, round 2?

Russell Henley leads after the first round at the Wyndham Championship

Here are the tee time details for the second round of the Wyndham Championship:

Hole 1

6:50 am: Doc Redman, Paul Haley, and Austin Smotherman

7:01 am: Scott Piercy, James Hahn, and Andrew Novak

7:12 am: Patton Kizzire, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, and Greyson Sigg

7:23 am: Matt Kuchar, Martin Laird, and Cameron Champ

7:34 am: Ryan Brehm, Lucas Glover, and Adam Svensson

7:45 am: Richy Werenski, Garrick Higgo, and Andrew Landry

7:56 am: Erik van Rooyen, Tyler Duncan, and Sungjae Im

8:07 am: Aaron Rai, Henrik Norlander, and Dylan Frittelli

8:18 am: Andrew Putnam, Wesley Bryan, Matthew NeSmith

8:29 am: Alex Smalley, Kelly Kraft, and Will Gordon

8:40 am: Kyle Reifers, Brian Stuard, and Adam Hadwin

8:51 am: Trevor Werbylo, Michael Gligic, and Nicholas Lindheim

9:02 am: Kevin Roy, Kyle Westmoreland, and Joey Lane

12:05 pm: Harry Hall, Adam Long, and Harrison Endycott

12:16 pm: Jason Dufner, Russell Knox, and Chun An Yu

12:27 pm: Aaron Baddeley, Dylan Wu, and David Lingmerth

12:38 pm: Stewart Cink, Akshay Bhatia, and Sam Burns

12:49 pm: Billy Horschel, Kevin Streelman, and Gary Woodland

1 pm: Shane Lowry, Justin Thomas, and Adam Scott

1:11 pm: Mackenzie Hughes, Taylor Moore, and Joel Dahmen

1:22 pm: J.J. Spaun, K.H. Lee, and Nick Hardy

1:33 pm: Callum Tarren, Thomas Detry, and Beau Hossler

1:44 pm: Ben Taylor, Davis Thompson, and Nate Lashley

1:55 pm: Matthias Schwab, C.T. Pan, and Brice Garnett

2:06 pm: Ryan Gerard, Nicolai Hojgaard, and Estanislao Goya

2:17 pm: Sam Bennett, Carl Yuan, and Ludvig Aberg

Hole 10

6:50 am: Mark Hubbard, Danny Willett, and Nick Watney

7:01 am: Sam Stevens, Robby Shelton, and Justin Suh

7:12 am: Carson Young, Austin Eckroat, and Ben Griffin

7:23 am: Zach Johnson, Harris English, Chris Kirk

7:34 am: Si Woo Kim, J.T. Poston, and Webb Simpson

7:45 am: Hideki Matsuyama, Cameron Davis, and Russell Henley

7:56 am: Alexander Noren, Luke Donald, and Vincent Norrman

8:07 am: Justin Lower, Zac Blair, Kevin Tway

8:18 am: Ben Martin, Jonathan Byrd, and Denny McCarthy

8:29 am: Adam Schenk, Taylor Pendrith, and S.H. Kim

8:40 am: Ryan Armour, Byeong-Hun An, and Patrick Rodgers

8:51 am: Trevor Cone, Brandon Matthews, Scott Harrington

9:02 am: Brent Grant, Peter Kuest, Matthias Schmid

12:05 pm: Ryan Moore, Brandon Wu, and Troy Merritt

12:16 pm: Michael Kim, Stephan Jaeger, and Harry Higgs

12:27 pm: Tommy Gainey, Chesson Hadley, and Eric Cole

12:38 pm: Chez Reavie, Brendon Todd, Jim Herman

12:49 pm: Brian Gay, Trey Mullinax, and Nicolas Echavarria

1 pm: Robert Streb, Chad Ramey, Matt Wallace

1:11 pm: Davis Riley, Brandt Snedeker, Scott Stallings

1:22 pm: Jimmy Walker, Sam Ryder, and Peter Malnati

1:33 pm: Doug Ghim, David Lipsky, and Kramer Hickok

1:44 pm: Max McGreevy, Ryan Palmer, and Tyson Alexander

1:55 pm: Cameron Percy, Rory Sabbatini, and Henry Lebioda

2:06 pm: Austin Cook, MJ Daffue, and Charley Hoffman

2:17 pm: Augusto Nunez, Ze-Cheng Dou, and Jon Mayer