When will Justin Thomas tee off at the 2023 3M Open? Golfer’s Thursday tee times and pairings explored

Justin Thomas has been struggling with his game for the last few months. The American golfer missed the cut at The Open last week and finished T-60 at the Scottish Open earlier this month. He is looking forward to bouncing back into the game and winning the 16th PGA Tour event of his career at the 2023 3M Open Championship.

Thomas is slated to kickstart the inaugural round of the 3M Open with Joel Dahmen and Gary Woodland at 1:54 pm ET on the first hole at the TPC Twin Cities on Thursday, July 27.

The tournament, having a purse of $7.8 million, is scheduled to start with the first round on Thursday, July 27. It will run through the weekend with the final round scheduled on Sunday, July 30.

Justin Thomas has a good chance to win the tournament this week. According to SportLine, his odds to win the event are 20-1. He is the fifth favorite to clinch the trophy on coming Sunday, behind Tony Finau, Cameron Young, Sungjae Im, and Hideki Matsuyama. Finau, the defending champion, is the best bet for this week.

3M Open Round 1 tee times

3M Open will start with the first round at 7:45 am ET. Jimmy Walker will take the first shot of the day on Thursday, with Kelly Kraft and Kramer Hickok. Sam Ryder, Doug Ghim, and Ben Griffin will start at 7:56 am ET on the first tee.

Here are the 3M Open Championship round 1 tee times (Hole 1):

7:45 a.m. – Jimmy Walker, Kelly Kraft, Kramer Hickok

7:56 a.m. – Sam Ryder, Doug Ghim, Ben Griffin

8:07 a.m. – Robby Shelton, Austin Eckroat, S.H. Kim

8:18 a.m. – Matt Wallace, Chez Reavie, Lucas Glover

8:29 a.m. – Ryan Brehm, Richy Werenski, Matt Kuchar

8:40 a.m. – Adam Svensson, Stewart Cink, Brandt Snedeker

8:51 a.m. – Martin Laird, Tyler Duncan, Keith Mitchell

9:02 a.m. – Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Doc Redman, Matthias Schwab

9:13 a.m. – Troy Merritt, James Hahn, Max McGreevy

9:24 a.m. – Dylan Frittelli, Russell Knox, Taylor Pendrith

9:35 a.m. – Kevin Tway, S.Y. Noh, Zecheng Dou

9:46 a.m. – Brent Grant, Noah Hofman, Sam Bennett

9:57 a.m. – Michael Gligic, Eric Rolland, Caleb VanArragon (a)

1:10 p.m. – Ben Martin, Kevin Streelman, Taylor Montgomery

1:21 p.m. – Satoshi Kodaira, Chad Collins, Hank Lebioda

1:32 p.m. – Nate Lashley, C.T. Pan, Harrison Endycott

1:43 p.m. – K.H. Lee, Cameron Young, Sahith Theegala

1:54 p.m. – Justin Thomas, Joel Dahmen, Gary Woodland

2:05 p.m. – Emiliano Grillo, J.T. Poston, Cameron Champ

2:16 p.m. – Will Gordon, Andrew Novak, Austin Smotherman

2:27 p.m. – Scott Piercy, Brice Garnett, David Hearn

2:38 p.m. – Patton Kizzire, Austin Cook, Sean O’Hair

2:49 p.m. – Michael Kim, Kevin Chappell, Jonathan Byrd

3:00 p.m. – Erik van Rooyen, Ryan Moore, Alex Gaugert

3:11 p.m. – Ludvig Aberg, Peter Kuest, Ryan Gerard

3:22 p.m. – Trevor Cone, Tano Goya, Derek Hitchner