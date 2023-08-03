When will Justin Thomas tee off at the 2023 Wyndham Championship? Golfer’s Thursday tee times and pairings explored

Justin Thomas is returning to compete on the PGA Tour after failing to make the cut at the 2023 3M Open Championship last week. He is hoping to improve his game and climb the FedEx Standings to the top 70.

The Wyndham Championship, the final regular-season event on the PGA Tour, will get underway on Thursday, continue over the weekend, and conclude on Sunday, at the Sedgefield Country Club.

Justin Thomas will tee off for the first round of the tournament at 7:45 a.m. ET on the 10th hole. He will pair up with Irish golfer Shane Lowry and former World No. 1 Adam Scott.

The Wyndham Championship begins with the first round at 6:50 a.m. ET on August 3. Ryan Moore will take the first shot of the day with Troy Merritt and Brandon Wu on the first tee, while Harry Hall, Adam Long, and Harrison Endycott will start the game on the tenth.

Akshay Bhatia, who recently won the first PGA Tour event of his career at the Barracuda Championship, will be teeing off at 7:23 am ET alongside Stewart Cink and Sam Burns on the 10th hole. Meanwhile, former Masters winner Hideki Matsuyama will start the game on the first hole at 1 pm ET with Cameron Davis and Russell Henley.

2023 Wyndham Championship Round 1 Tee times

Here are the tee times for the first round of the 2023 Wyndham Championship:

Tee No. 1

6:50 a.m. – Ryan Moore, Brandon Wu, Troy Merritt

7:01 a.m. – Michael Kim, Stephan Jaeger, Harry Higgs

7:12 a.m. – Tommy Gainey, Chesson Hadley, Eric Cole

7:23 a.m. – Chez Reavie, Brendon Todd, Jim Herman

7:34 a.m. – Brian Gay, Trey Mullinax, Nicolas Echavarria

7:45 a.m. – Robert Streb, Chad Ramey, Matt Wallace

7:56 a.m. – Davis Riley, Brandt Snedeker, Scott Stallings

8:07 a.m. – Jimmy Walker, Sam Ryder, Peter Malnati

8:18 a.m. – Doug Ghim, David Lipsky, Kramer Hickok

8:29 a.m. – Max McGreevy, Ryan Palmer, Tyson Alexander

8:40 a.m. – Cameron Percy, Rory Sabbatini, Henry Lebioda

8:51 a.m. – Austin Cook, MJ Daffue, Charley Hoffman

9:02 a.m. – Augusto Nunez, Zecheng Dou, Jon Mayer

12:05 p.m. – Mark Hubbard, Danny Willett, Nick Watney

12:16 p.m. – Sam Stevens, Robby Shelton, Justin Suh

12:27 p.m. – Carson Young, Austin Eckroat, Ben Griffin

12:38 p.m. – Zach Johnson, Harris English, Chris Kirk

12:49 p.m. – Si Woo Kim, J.T. Poston, Webb Simpson

1:00 p.m. – Hideki Matsuyama, Cameron Davis, Russell Henley

1:11 p.m. – Alexander Noren, Luke Donald, Vincent Norrman

1:22 p.m. – Justin Lower, Zac Blair, Kevin Tway

1:33 p.m. – Ben Martin, Jonathan Byrd, Denny McCarthy

1:44 p.m. – Adam Schenk, Taylor Pendrith, S.H. Kim

1:55 p.m. – Ryan Armour, Byeong-Hun An, Patrick Rodgers

2:06 p.m. – Trevor Cone, Brandon Matthews, Scott Harrington

2:17 p.m. – Brent Grant, Peter Kuest, Matthias Schmid

Tee No. 10

6:50 a.m. – Harry Hall, Adam Long, Harrison Endycott

7:01 a.m. – Jason Dufner, Russell Knox, Chun An Yu

7:12 a.m. – Aaron Baddeley, Dylan Wu, David Lingmerth

7:23 a.m. – Stewart Cink, Akshay Bhatia, Sam Burns

7:34 a.m. – Billy Horschel, Kevin Streelman, Gary Woodland

7:45 a.m. – Shane Lowry, Justin Thomas, Adam Scott

7:56 a.m. – Mackenzie Hughes, Taylor Moore, Joel Dahmen

8:07 a.m. – J.J. Spaun, K.H. Lee, Nick Hardy

8:18 a.m. – Callum Tarren, Thomas Detry, Beau Hossler

8:29 a.m. – Ben Taylor, Davis Thompson, Nate Lashley

8:40 a.m. – Matthias Schwab, C.T. Pan, Brice Garnett

8:51 a.m. – Ryan Gerard, Nicolai Hojgaard, Tano Goya

9:02 a.m. – Sam Bennett, Carl Yuan, Ludvig Aberg

12:05 p.m. – Doc Redman, Paul Haley, Austin Smotherman

12:16 p.m. – Scott Piercy, James Hahn, Andrew Novak

12:27 p.m. – Patton Kizzire, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Greyson Sigg

12:38 p.m. – Matt Kuchar, Martin Laird, Cameron Champ

12:49 p.m. – Ryan Brehm, Lucas Glover, Adam Svensson

1:00 p.m. – Richy Werenski, Garrick Higgo, Andrew Landry

1:11 p.m. – Erik Van Rooyen, Tyler Duncan, Sungjae Im

1:22 p.m. – Aaron Rai, Henrik Norlander, Dylan Frittelli

1:33 p.m. – Andrew Putnam, Wesley Bryan, Matthew NeSmith

1:44 p.m. – Alex Smalley, Kelly Kraft, Will Gordon

1:55 p.m. – Kyle Reifers, Brian Stuard, Adam Hadwin

2:06 p.m. – Trevor Werbylo, Michael Gligic, Nicholas Lindheim

2:17 p.m. – Kevin Roy, Kyle Westmoreland, Joey Lane

*All time in ET