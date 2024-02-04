When will leader Wyndham Clark tee off on Sunday at the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am? Final Round tee time and pairing explored

Wyndham Clark will tee off for the fourth round of the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach at 1:08 p.m. ET on the first tee hole of the Pebble Beach Golf Links. The 2023 US Open winner shot a round of 12-under 60 on Saturday (February 3) and made a tremendous jump on the leaderboard, taking a one-stroke lead over second-placed Ludvig Aberg.

For the final round of the tournament, Clark will tee off in a group with Aberg and last week's Farmers Insurance Open winner Matthieu Pavon, who sits in third place at this week's PGA Tour event after Saturday's round.

For the final round of the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am tournament, Jordan Spieth will take the inaugural shot of the day with Andrew Putnam and Taylor Montgomery on the first tee hole. On the tenth hole, Matt Kuchar will tee off with Webb Simpson and Maverick McNealy at 10:45 a.m. ET.

The current World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler will start his round at 12:46 p.m. ET alongside Tom Hoge and Justin Thomas on the first tee hole, followed by Jason Day, Thomas Detry, and Mark Hubbard, who will tee off at 12:57 p.m. ET.

Xander Schauffler will tee off on the tenth hole at 11:29 p.m. ET with Brian Harman and J.J. Spaun, followed by Kevin Yu, Ben Griffin, and Viktor Hovland, who will tee off at 11:40 a.m. ET on the tenth hole. Max Homa and Rory McIlroy will be joined by Sungjae Im to tee off on the tenth hole at 12:13 p.m. ET.

Nick Dunlap, who made his PGA Tour debut this week as a professional, will start his round at 12:57 p.m. ET with Patrick Rodgers on the tenth hole.

Wyndham Clark's performance at the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Even after struggling with his game in the first round of the tournament, Wyndham Clark made a progressive improvement and topped the leaderboard after 54 holes. He shot the best of the three rounds on Saturday (February 3) and jumped 22 positions to top the leaderboard with a total score of 17-under.

Wyndham Clark started his 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am journey on Thursday, February 1, with a round of 72. He shot two bogeys and a double bogey in the first round, along with four birdies, to score even par 72.

In the second round, he shot five birdies, one eagle, and two bogeys and settled for a score of 5-under-67. The best was, however, saved for the third round when he started with an eagle on the second hole and made a total of two eagles and four birdies on the front nine.

On the back nine, Clark shot five birdies to continue his impressive streak in R3. With only one bogey on the 12th hole in the third round, Clark settled for a score of 60 and topped the leaderboard at the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

The 30-year-old American will start the final round on Sunday, February 4, one stroke ahead of Ryder Cup hero Ludvig Aberg.