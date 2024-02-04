Who is leading the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am after round 3? Day 3 leaderboard explored

The 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am lived a very intense third round, with more than a few climbs on the leaderboard and also a few falls. The day was so busy that it even included the lowest round record for Pebble Beach Golf Links.

Wyndham Clark took advantage of the moving day at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and scored a stratospheric 12 under 60 at Pebble Beach Golf Links to set a new lowest round record for the course and, in the process, take the lead of the event.

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Day 3 Leaderboard

Following is the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am leaderboard after day 3:

1 Wyndham Clark -17

2 Ludvig Åberg -16

3 Matthieu Pavon -15

T4 Mark Hubbard -14

T4 Thomas Detry -14

T6 Jason Day -13

T6 Tom Hoge -13

T6 Justin Thomas -13

T6 Scottie Scheffler -13

10 Sam Burns -12

T11 Justin Rose -11

T11 Keegan Bradley -11

T11 Patrick Cantlay -11

T14 Eric Cole -10

T14 Si Woo Kim -10

T14 Peter Malnati -10

T14 Collin Morikawa -10

T14 Beau Hossler -10

T14 Emiliano Grillo -10

T20 Adam Scott -9

T20 Christiaan Bezuidenhout -9

T20 Erik van Rooyen -9

T20 Cam Davis -9

T20 Sahith Theegala -9

T20 J.T. Poston -9

T26 Chris Kirk -8

T26 Sepp Straka -8

T26 Luke List -8

T26 Alex Noren -8

T26 Denny McCarthy -8

T31 Seamus Power -7

T31 Tommy Fleetwood -7

T31 S.H. Kim -7

T31 Corey Conners -7

T31 Byeong Hun An -7

T31 Nicolai Højgaard -7

T31 Tom Kim -7

T31 Sam Ryder -7

T39 Adam Hadwin -6

T39 Jordan Spieth -6

T39 Taylor Montgomery -6

T39 Andrew Putnam -6

T39 Maverick McNealy -6

T39 Webb Simpson -6

T39 Matt Kuchar -6

T39 Kurt Kitayama -6

T47 Taylor Moore -5

T47 Adam Svensson -5

T47 Brandon Wu -5

T47 Nick Hardy -5

T47 Tony Finau -5

T47 Rickie Fowler -5

T47 Adam Schenk -5

T54 Keith Mitchell -4

T54 Brian Harman -4

T54 Xander Schauffele -4

T54 J.J. Spaun -4

T58 Kevin Yu -3

T58 Ben Griffin -3

T58 Viktor Hovland -3

T58 Brendon Todd -3

T58 Russell Henley -3

T58 Lee Hodges -3

T58 Matt Fitzpatrick -3

T58 Lucas Glover -3

T66 Grayson Murray -2

T66 Max Homa -2

T66 Rory McIlroy -2

T66 Sungjae Im -2

70 Cameron Young -1

T71 Hideki Matsuyama E

T71 Mackenzie Hughes E

T71 Stephan Jaeger E

T71 Nick Taylor E

75 Alex Smalley +1

76 Harris English +2

77 Hayden Buckley +3

78 Davis Riley +4

79 Patrick Rodgers +5

80 Nick Dunlap +7

2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am highlights

Wyndham Clark did well on Saturday, February 3, with two eagles, nine birdies and one bogey. He even came within seven inches of an eagle on the 18th hole, which would have lowered his record to 59.

Another impressive mark for Clark during the third round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am was 189 feet and nine inches of putts made. This is a PGA Tour record (the statistics have been kept for 20 years, per golf data analyst Justin Ray).

Clark himself climbed 22 places on the leaderboard thanks to his historic third round, however, it was not the longest climb. Jason Day played his round for a score of 9 under and climbed 28 places to T6.

The opposite happened to Emiliano Grillo, who lost 9 places after a third round of 1 under (T14). Sahith Theegala dropped 10 places after scoring 2 under (T20).

Wyndham Clark's impressive performance in the third round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am gave him the first spot but not a comfortable lead. Ludvig Aberg finished second just one stroke back, while Matthieu Pavon is third, two strokes behind the leader.